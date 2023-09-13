Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Embracing Nostalgia: Quality Roots Fall Campaign Revives Beloved Michigan Brand

Sponsored By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 11:22 am

Share on Nextdoor
Embracing Nostalgia: Quality Roots Fall Campaign Revives Beloved Michigan Brand

Get ready for fall as Quality Roots brings back a cherished Michigan Brand, filled with memories and nostalgia. Inspired by the well-loved Mr. Alan’s, a former local shoe store, this September is guaranteed to bring back memories and nostalgia.

Remembering Mr. Alan’s Legacy

click to enlarge Embracing Nostalgia: Quality Roots Fall Campaign Revives Beloved Michigan Brand
Founded in 1974 by Alan Bishop, Mr. Alan’s Holds a special place in Michiganders’ hearts. With stores in Detroit, Battle Creek, Southfield, and more, it became known for high quality and great prices. Their ads during the 1980’s-1990’s were simple, but memorable. The famous “$29, or 2 for $50” slogan became a local favorite, perfectly encapsulating the value that Mr. Alan’s offered. Even today, the ads and mascots of Mr. Alan’s are fondly remembered.

A New Direction

With approval from both Mr. Alan’s and Snipes, who acquired Mr. Alan’s in 2019, we're reviving its charm in a unique way – through cannabis. Our fall campaign has two goals: gain recognition and offer top-notch cannabis at Mr. Alan’s style prices. Like the original slogan, “offering good products at good prices”, we’re becoming a local cannabis spot that embodies these same principles. At Quality Roots, we believe in keeping tradition alive while exploring new paths, reflecting our dedication to both tradition and innovation.
click to enlarge Embracing Nostalgia: Quality Roots Fall Campaign Revives Beloved Michigan Brand

Join Us on this Journey

Quality Roots invites you to join us in celebrating the spirit of Mr. Alan’s, starting September 7th and running till October 5th. From the heart of Michigan to the hearts of our communities, this fall campaign is a tribute to the enduring impact of a local legend and a promise to deliver exceptional cannabis experiences. Stay tuned for updates and latest deals at www.getqualityroots.com!
Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Former owner of Warren cannabis dispensary faces up to nine years in prison

By Steve Neavling

Ryan Richmond, the former owner of Relief Choices, LLC in Warren faces up to nine years in prison on charges of tax evasion and obstructing the IRS.

Stiiizy celebrates first anniversary in Michigan with freebies, deals, product drops

By Steve Neavling

Stiiizy opened its first Michigan location in Ferndale in August 2022.

Sheefy McFly is giving away a pair of Cartier glasses Willy Wonka-style

By Randiah Camille Green

Sheefy McFly with his weed brand CRUD.

Here’s how to attend a secret cannabis party in Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Here’s how to attend a secret cannabis party in Detroit (2)

Also in Weed

Here’s how to attend a secret cannabis party in Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Here’s how to attend a secret cannabis party in Detroit (2)

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us