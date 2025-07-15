  1. Weed
  2. Canna-Business
  1. Weed
  2. Canna-Business

Public voting starts for NOXX Cannabis mural contest on Woodward

The dispensary in Pleasant Ridge chose three finalists

By
Jul 15, 2025 at 10:35 am
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Noxx Cannabis in Pleasant Ridge. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Noxx Cannabis in Pleasant Ridge.

Metro Detroiters have a chance to help choose the next prominent piece of public art on Woodward Avenue.

Public voting is underway for the NOXX Cannabis mural contest, which will determine the winning design for a 430-square-foot wall outside the dispensary’s location at 23622 Woodward Ave., near the Pleasant Ridge-Ferndale border. The mural, which faces one of Michigan’s busiest roadways, is expected to be seen by more than 100,000 people each week.

Voting began Monday and runs through Sunday, July 28, at noxx.com.

“We were blown away by the talent and creativity with the initial submissions,” Jessica Troester, general manager of NOXX Woodward, said. “Now we’re thrilled to open up the process and invite the community to help us pick the design that will brighten up Woodward for years to come.”

The contest is part of the Pleasant Ridge Arts Council’s Public Art Project, which is funded in part by cannabis tax revenue and aims to celebrate the community. Artists were asked to highlight what makes metro Detroit unique, without using cannabis imagery, cartoons, or logos. NOXX’s signature teal color was a required element.

The winning artist will receive a $1,000 prize and all materials to complete the mural, which is scheduled to be painted in August, weather permitting.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Pranksters hijack Taylor police with weed pics on Google

By Steve Neavling

A prankster posted nearly 25 videos of marijuana plants with glistening buds on the Taylor Police Department's website.

Michigan cannabis sales fall for fifth straight month despite strong demand

By Steve Neavling

Liberty Cannabis in Madison Heights is one of 855 licensed dispensaries in Michigan.

Metro Detroit dispensaries roll out big deals for 710 holiday

By Steve Neavling

Live rosin is the gold standard among cannabis concentrates, revered for its purity, robust flavors, and potent effects.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe