Public voting starts for NOXX Cannabis mural contest on Woodward

Steve Neavling Noxx Cannabis in Pleasant Ridge.

Metro Detroiters have a chance to help choose the next prominent piece of public art on Woodward Avenue.

Public voting is underway for the NOXX Cannabis mural contest, which will determine the winning design for a 430-square-foot wall outside the dispensary’s location at 23622 Woodward Ave., near the Pleasant Ridge-Ferndale border. The mural, which faces one of Michigan’s busiest roadways, is expected to be seen by more than 100,000 people each week.

Voting began Monday and runs through Sunday, July 28, at noxx.com.

“We were blown away by the talent and creativity with the initial submissions,” Jessica Troester, general manager of NOXX Woodward, said. “Now we’re thrilled to open up the process and invite the community to help us pick the design that will brighten up Woodward for years to come.”

The contest is part of the Pleasant Ridge Arts Council’s Public Art Project, which is funded in part by cannabis tax revenue and aims to celebrate the community. Artists were asked to highlight what makes metro Detroit unique, without using cannabis imagery, cartoons, or logos. NOXX’s signature teal color was a required element.

The winning artist will receive a $1,000 prize and all materials to complete the mural, which is scheduled to be painted in August, weather permitting.