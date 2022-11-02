Pleasantrees to give away free weed for menstrual product donations

The cannabis company has partnered with Helping Women Period for the debut of its new women-centered brand

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 3:58 pm

click to enlarge Pistil Janes is a women-centered brand from Pleasantrees. - Courtesy of Pleasantrees
Courtesy of Pleasantrees
Pistil Janes is a women-centered brand from Pleasantrees.

Cannabis company Pleasantrees aims to help support women with its new brand, Pistil Janes.

For its market debut on Friday, the company has partnered with the Lansing-based organization Helping Women Period (HWP). The organization aims to provide free menstrual products to people experiencing homelessness or from low-income households.

“A portion of proceeds from the sales of Pistil Janes products will be donated to local, women-focused organizations and nonprofits – our first partner is Helping Women Period,” said Pleasantrees retail marketing manager Perry Haselden said in a press release. “We are excited to support the missions of these organizations while continuing to expand our Social Equity efforts through Pistil Janes.”

That’s not all Pleasantrees is doing. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pleasantrees will host a donation drive at all of its locations. When customers (21 and up) donate a box of menstrual hygiene products to a HWP drop box, they will receive one free gram of Pistil Janes flower for their donation.

Pleasantrees will be accepting new (and unused) bladder control products, panty liners, tampons, and pads. Monetary donations are accepted as well.

“Helping Women Period is so excited to join forces with Pleasantrees to discuss eliminating stigma,” said Lysne Tait, the executive director of Helping Women Period, in a press release. “The stigma associated with menstruation is experienced differently by individuals of different cultures and backgrounds. Cannabis use by women is also subject to these barriers of accessing products, openly discussing use, and being treated with understanding and openness by their communities.”

Pistil Janes’s initial launch will include three flower products: The Empress (sativa), The Goddess (hybrid), and The Temptress (Indica). One gram will retail for around $10 with an eighth retailing around $30.

Trending

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

