Pleasantrees is offering flowers with your weed purchase for Mother’s Day

If you bring your mother figure to Pleasantrees this month, you can get 25% off your purchase

By
May 10, 2024 at 2:45 pm
Flower or flowers?
Flower or flowers?
If your mom is a stoner, Pleasantrees is here for it.

For Mother’s Day, the Michigan dispensary is offering real flowers, alongside cannabis flower, through a partnership with Sunbloom Floral, a local mom-owned company specializing in made-to-order, garden-style bouquets.

During a one-day special on Saturday, May 11, if you spend $125 or more at Pleasantrees in Hamtramck, Lincoln Park, or Mount Clemens, you will receive a free bouquet of flowers. You can either get your mom some weed or keep it for yourself to chill around the family on Sunday.

Additionally, Pleasantrees is running a referral program all month, where you can bring your mother figure to any of its dispensary locations and get 25% off your purchase.

Bouquets on May 11 will be available in limited quantities.

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

