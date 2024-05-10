Pleasantrees is offering flowers with your weed purchase for Mother’s Day

If your mom is a stoner, Pleasantrees is here for it.

For Mother’s Day, the Michigan dispensary is offering real flowers, alongside cannabis flower, through a partnership with Sunbloom Floral, a local mom-owned company specializing in made-to-order, garden-style bouquets.

During a one-day special on Saturday, May 11, if you spend $125 or more at Pleasantrees in Hamtramck, Lincoln Park, or Mount Clemens, you will receive a free bouquet of flowers. You can either get your mom some weed or keep it for yourself to chill around the family on Sunday.

Additionally, Pleasantrees is running a referral program all month, where you can bring your mother figure to any of its dispensary locations and get 25% off your purchase.

Bouquets on May 11 will be available in limited quantities.