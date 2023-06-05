Motor City Roots Festival announces details

The cannabis and music event will be held at Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center with performances by Babytron and Babyface Ray

By on Mon, Jun 5, 2023 at 10:56 am

click to enlarge Babyface Ray performing in Detroit. - Kahn Santori Davison
Kahn Santori Davison
Babyface Ray performing in Detroit.

Organizers have released more details about the upcoming Motor City Roots Festival, a cannabis and music event planned for Saturday, July 29 at Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center.

The event includes performances by Detroit rappers Babytron and Babyface Ray, a cannabis industry awards show, and “The Weedbar,” a live podcast that will engage attendees with a sprawling conversation about the cannabis and music industries.

Other performers include Lit LB, Antonio Brown, Matashia, and Primitiv Cannabis founders (and former Detroit Lions) Rob Sims and Calvin Johnson. Shiest Bubz and Willy J Peso will serve as hosts.

“We are thrilled to bring together the best of Detroit’s music talent and the cannabis industry in one spectacular festival,” Motor City Roots founder Chris Roberson, a Detroiter and also a former NFL player, said in a statement. “Motor City Roots Festival aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage of our city while embracing the growing cannabis movement. This event is a platform to celebrate local artists, inspire connections, and foster a sense of community.”

A limited number of discounted early bird ticket sales will be offering on Tuesday at eventbrite.com starting at $50.

The event is scheduled from noon to 10 p.m. More information is available at motorcityrootsfest.com.

Event Details
Motor City Roots Festival: Baby Face Ray, Antonio Brown, BabyTron, and more

Sat., July 29, 12-10 p.m.

Sat., July 29, 12-10 p.m.

Russel Industrial Center 1600 Clay, Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$50 – $120

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
