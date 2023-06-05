Motor City Roots Festival announces details

click to enlarge Kahn Santori Davison Babyface Ray performing in Detroit.

Organizers have released more details about the upcoming Motor City Roots Festival, a cannabis and music event planned for Saturday, July 29 at Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center.

The event includes performances by Detroit rappers Babytron and Babyface Ray, a cannabis industry awards show, and “The Weedbar,” a live podcast that will engage attendees with a sprawling conversation about the cannabis and music industries.

Other performers include Lit LB, Antonio Brown, Matashia, and Primitiv Cannabis founders (and former Detroit Lions) Rob Sims and Calvin Johnson. Shiest Bubz and Willy J Peso will serve as hosts.

“We are thrilled to bring together the best of Detroit’s music talent and the cannabis industry in one spectacular festival,” Motor City Roots founder Chris Roberson, a Detroiter and also a former NFL player, said in a statement. “Motor City Roots Festival aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage of our city while embracing the growing cannabis movement. This event is a platform to celebrate local artists, inspire connections, and foster a sense of community.”

A limited number of discounted early bird ticket sales will be offering on Tuesday at eventbrite.com starting at $50.

The event is scheduled from noon to 10 p.m. More information is available at motorcityrootsfest.com.

