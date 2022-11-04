Midwest CannaNurses get Gage Cannabis social equity grant

The Detroit-based group of medical professionals advocates for cannabis as an alternative therapy

By on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 at 4:20 pm

click to enlarge Midwest CannaNurses founders Biyyiah Lee and Ebony Smith. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Midwest CannaNurses founders Biyyiah Lee and Ebony Smith.

A group of nurses who want to educate about the therapeutic benefits of cannabis has received a $50,000 grant to do so.

Midwest CannaNurses is the latest recipient of Gage Cannabis Co.’s $1 million social equity grant program, which funds cannabis companies in communities affected disproportionately by the war on drugs.

Midwest CannaNurses was founded in 2020 by licensed Detroit nurses Ebony Smith and Biyyiah Lee. They believe it’s their duty to normalize cannabis as medicine.

The minority-owned company offers consulting services to canna-businesses and potential patients on proper dosing, safe consumption, and “individualized CannaPlans” through its “Outgrow The Stigma” initiative.

In a press release, Lee said Gage’s generous grant will aid the group’s mission to educate the community about cannabis as a healing modality.

“With this contribution, we will be able to provide professional development for nurses and allied health professionals and expand our community outreach efforts by holding more educational seminars for the public,” she said in the release. “We're glad to see companies like Gage seeking opportunities to support organizations that uplift diverse communities, and this social equity grant will enable us to continue advocating for safe and informed cannabis use.”

Previous recipients of Gage’s social equity grant include Redemption Cannabis and non-profit Runners High 5k.

More information is available at mcn.health.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Trending

Pleasantrees to give away free weed for menstrual product donations

By Alex Washington

Pistil Janes is a women-centered brand from Pleasantrees.

Detroit drug raids decline 95% due to cannabis legalization, changing priorities

By Brett Rowland, The Center Square and Tom Gantert, The Center Square

The 95% decline in drug raids in the city is the result of a combination of factors, Detroit police officials said.

Michael Thompson opens up about being Michigan's longest serving non-violent offender

By Steve Neavling

The Sentence of Michael Thompson premiers Sunday on MSNBC.

You can meet Mike Tyson when he tours a few Michigan dispensaries this week

By Randiah Camille Green

Mike Tyson at a recent visit to a Michigan dispensary.

Also in Weed

Pleasantrees to give away free weed for menstrual product donations

By Alex Washington

Pistil Janes is a women-centered brand from Pleasantrees.

House of Dank Monroe Holds Official Grand Opening Celebration SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored by House of Dank

House of Dank Monroe Holds Official Grand Opening Celebration

Joe Biden wants everyone to know he's not pardoning pot dealers

By Sanford Nowlin, San Antonio Current

President Joe Biden said in a speech that people who use cannabis shouldn't do time, but "you can't sell it."

Detroit drug raids decline 95% due to cannabis legalization, changing priorities

By Brett Rowland, The Center Square and Tom Gantert, The Center Square

The 95% decline in drug raids in the city is the result of a combination of factors, Detroit police officials said.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us