Midwest CannaNurses get Gage Cannabis social equity grant

Midwest CannaNurses founders Biyyiah Lee and Ebony Smith.
A group of nurses who want to educate about the therapeutic benefits of cannabis has received a $50,000 grant to do so.
Midwest CannaNurses is the latest recipient of Gage Cannabis Co.’s $1 million social equity grant program
, which funds cannabis companies in communities affected disproportionately by the war on drugs.
Midwest CannaNurses was founded in 2020 by licensed Detroit nurses Ebony Smith and Biyyiah Lee. They believe it’s their duty to normalize cannabis as medicine.
The minority-owned company offers consulting services to canna-businesses and potential patients on proper dosing, safe consumption, and “individualized CannaPlans” through its “Outgrow The Stigma” initiative.
In a press release, Lee said Gage’s generous grant will aid the group’s mission to educate the community about cannabis as a healing modality.
“With this contribution, we will be able to provide professional development for nurses and allied health professionals and expand our community outreach efforts by holding more educational seminars for the public,” she said in the release. “We're glad to see companies like Gage seeking opportunities to support organizations that uplift diverse communities, and this social equity grant will enable us to continue advocating for safe and informed cannabis use.”
Previous recipients of Gage’s social equity grant include Redemption Cannabis and non-profit Runners High 5k.
More information is available at mcn.health
.
