Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary

Cannabis brand Cookies has partnered with Gage Cannabis to open a new location in Jackson, MI

Cannabis company Cookies has announced another Michigan dispensary.

Now, the brand founded by California rapper Berner has opened a new location in Jackson.

"Michigan cannabis consumers are educated connoisseurs just like Californians," said Berner in a press release. "I'm a big fan of the vibes and distinctive cannabis culture in Michigan, and I'm looking forward to bringing more of our celebrated cannabis cultivars and unique Cookies customer experiences to one of the biggest up-and-coming markets in the country."

The dispensary, located at 118 N. Columbus St., will be operated by Gage Cannabis, and carry the full Cookies line including Runtz, Lemonnade, Minntz, and of course, Cookies.

"Gage is excited to bring the acclaimed Cookies experience to more cannabis enthusiasts in the Midwest," said Gage's president Mike Finos in a press release. "This expansion reiterates the strength of our partnership with Berner and Cookies, the most recognized names in cannabis."

In October, Cookies announced it was opening its fourth Michigan dispensary in Grand Rapids, following other locations opened in recent years in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Kalamazoo

