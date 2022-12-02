Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary

The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson

By on Fri, Dec 2, 2022 at 11:03 am

click to enlarge Cannabis brand Cookies has partnered with Gage Cannabis to open a new location in Jackson, MI - Courtesy of Gage Cannabis
Courtesy of Gage Cannabis
Cannabis brand Cookies has partnered with Gage Cannabis to open a new location in Jackson, MI

Cannabis company Cookies has announced another Michigan dispensary.

Now, the brand founded by California rapper Berner has opened a new location in Jackson.

"Michigan cannabis consumers are educated connoisseurs just like Californians," said Berner in a press release. "I'm a big fan of the vibes and distinctive cannabis culture in Michigan, and I'm looking forward to bringing more of our celebrated cannabis cultivars and unique Cookies customer experiences to one of the biggest up-and-coming markets in the country."

The dispensary, located at 118 N. Columbus St., will be operated by Gage Cannabis, and carry the full Cookies line including Runtz, Lemonnade, Minntz, and of course, Cookies.

"Gage is excited to bring the acclaimed Cookies experience to more cannabis enthusiasts in the Midwest," said Gage's president Mike Finos in a press release. "This expansion reiterates the strength of our partnership with Berner and Cookies, the most recognized names in cannabis."

In October, Cookies announced it was opening its fourth Michigan dispensary in Grand Rapids, following other locations opened in recent years in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Kalamazoo

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
Read More about Alex Washington
Scroll to read more Canna-Business articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Waterford finally has a cannabis dispensary

By Randiah Camille Green

Waterford finally has a cannabis dispensary (2)

Program aims to help Michigan military vets with free pot

By Lee DeVito

The Veteran Compassion Care program could help veterans with free cannabis and also help manage the state's surplus.

This cannabis dispensary is selling a 10-gram ‘BIG A$$’ joint for the holidays

By Lee DeVito

Look at this BIG A$$ joint.

Skymint celebrates new Michigan dispensary with giveaways

By Steve Neavling

Skymint's newest dispensary in Grand Rapids.

Also in Weed

Waterford finally has a cannabis dispensary

By Randiah Camille Green

Waterford finally has a cannabis dispensary (2)

Program aims to help Michigan military vets with free pot

By Lee DeVito

The Veteran Compassion Care program could help veterans with free cannabis and also help manage the state's surplus.

Quality Roots Partners with Share Detroit for Annual Giving Green Drive SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Quality Roots

Quality Roots Partners with Share Detroit for Annual Giving Green Drive

Michigan’s cannabis agency waives additional fees for social equity applicants

By Lee DeVito

Michigan’s cannabis agency waives additional fees for social equity applicants
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us