Method Man’s weed brand TICAL is now available in Michigan

TICAL’s ‘Sweet Island Skunk’ pre-rolls land at select Black-owned dispensaries

By on Thu, May 19, 2022 at 4:22 pm

click to enlarge Method Man at the Los Angeles premiere of "Soul Plane" held at the Mann Village Theater in Westwood, USA on May 17, 2004. - TINSELTOWN/SHUTTERSTOCK
Tinseltown/Shutterstock
Method Man at the Los Angeles premiere of "Soul Plane" held at the Mann Village Theater in Westwood, USA on May 17, 2004.

It shouldn’t be shocking to anyone who’s ever listened to Method Man that he has a cannabis brand called TICAL. The man has been using the word “tical” as a slang for pot since the early 1990s. Now, TICAL is available at five Black-owned dispensaries in Detroit.

TICAL partnered with Rochester Hills-based Glorious Cannabis to release its infused pre-roll strain “Sweet Island Skunk” earlier this week. The pre-rolls are available at House of Zen, West Coast Meds, Remedy, The House of Mary Jane, and Al Harrington’s Viola. They will also be coming to all eight House of Dank locations.

Partnering with women and minority-owned businesses has been part of Method Man’s vision for TICAL since the brand first dropped in California in 2020.

“Personally, it is essential that we use our brand to help bring awareness to the social, systemic and economic injustice in communities that have struggled with oppressive mass incarceration and racially-biased policing procedures,” he told the New York Post at the time.
20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel
Calyxeum calyxeum.com Calyxeum is a Black woman-owned medical cannabis growing and processing business in the 7th District on Detroit's west side. Headed by Latoyia Rucker and Rebecca Colett, Calyxeum is creating a minority inclusive space in the cannabis cultivation and processing industry. Photo courtesy of Calyxeum Noble Road nobleroadco.com Brandon Riley, co-founder of Nobel Road, says he got into the industry because he noticed there were very few Black people in the edible market. &#147;There's a real shortage, and it's a problem,&#148; he says. What started as an idea on a golf course became a reality thanks to Riley&#146;s experience in hospitality and his partner&#146;s experience in beverage service. Together, they have come to offer cannabis-infused cookies, with flavors including peanut butter, chocolate chip, and molasses, as well as gummies and distillates, out of a historic bakery in Lansing. But Riley says Noble Road wasn&#146;t necessarily an easy road, adding that he and his partner &#147;bootstrapped the whole thing&#148; without much seed money. He says that not having access to capital is what keeps the cannabis industry from being more inclusive. &#147;It's a very capital-intensive industry,&#148; he says. &#147;And if you don't have those relationships, that's the first biggest hurdle.&#148; Noble Roads offers its products in dozens of metro Detroit dispensaries and will roll out seasonal flavors for the holidays, like pumpkin, candy cane, and sugar cookies. Photo via Brandon Riley Funky Extracts pincanna.com When Detroit native Jujuan "Funk" Coleman came up with a logo for his cannabis company Funky Extracts, he picked a smelly sock. "When you speak of cannabis, 'funk' is good," he says. "So I correlated 'funk' with the quality of our products." Coleman doesn't shy away from the, let's say, dank aspect of marijuana. Once he started making cannabis-infused gummies, he decided to use full spectrum cannabis oil as opposed to a cannabis oil distillate. That means his gummies have more of a cannabis taste, but the effects last longer. Made with a partnership with Farmington Hills-based Pincanna at their facility in Pinconning, the products are available only for medical marijuana customers for now. His initial offerings include fruit punch, orange, green apple strawberry, and grape flavors, with more on the way, "but I want to save the best for last," he says. For now, his products are carried at Gage Cannabis Co. stores across the state, at the Pincanna Market in Kalkaska, and Green Genie and Green Pharm in Detroit. Photo via Funky Extracts Midwest CannaNurses mcn.health MIdwest CannaNurses helps bridge the gap between healthcare and cannabis. Founded by nurses Biyya A. Lee and Ebony Smith, a Detroiter, Midwest CannaNurses aims to help promote safe and effective plant-based therapy in more diverse communities. The CannaNurses are advocates for the de-stigmatization of cannabis in urban communities and communities of color. Photo via Midwest CannaNurses/Instagram Mother of Green motherofgreen.com Mother of Green is a cannabis lifestyle beauty brand founded by native Detroiter Sydney Bowden. Mother of Green currently offers full-spectrum CBD products including body butters, lip balms, and topical roll-on oils. Bowden is committed to de-stigmatizing marijuana use and normalizing cannabis use among women and minority communities. Photo via Mother of Green/Instagram Icewood Platinum Rose Lil&#146; Blade, the son of late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood, partnered with HYMAN Cannabis to produce a strain in honor of his father. The strain, Platinum Rose, is the first step in what Lil&#146; Blade says is his way of cementing Blade Icewood&#146;s legacy and developing Icewood as a brand. The strain is available at a variety of local dispensaries and a complete list can be found here. Photo courtesy of Sxrreal and HYMAN Cannabis
TICAL, an acronym for “Taking All Lives into Consideration,” is also the name of Method Man’s first solo album from 1994.

“Partnering with TICAL and Method Man is about so much more than just working with a celebrity,” Pete Truby, Glorious Cannabis Co.’s vice president of marketing, tells Benzinga. “Method Man has been a true pioneer in the culture for over 20 years, and his passion for both top-tier quality and raising awareness about injustice is an inspiration. We’re excited about this partnership and are working hard to ensure our product lives up to the high standards of TICAL’s great brand.”

