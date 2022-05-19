Method Man’s weed brand TICAL is now available in Michigan

It shouldn’t be shocking to anyone who’s ever listened to Method Man that he has a cannabis brand called TICAL. The man has been using the word “tical” as a slang for pot since the early 1990s. Now, TICAL is available at five Black-owned dispensaries in Detroit.
TICAL partnered with Rochester Hills-based Glorious Cannabis to release its infused pre-roll strain “Sweet Island Skunk” earlier this week. The pre-rolls are available at House of Zen, West Coast Meds, Remedy, The House of Mary Jane, and Al Harrington’s Viola. They will also be coming to all eight House of Dank locations.
Partnering with women and minority-owned businesses has been part of Method Man’s vision for TICAL since the brand first dropped in California in 2020.
“Personally, it is essential that we use our brand to help bring awareness to the social, systemic and economic injustice in communities that have struggled with oppressive mass incarceration and racially-biased policing procedures,” he told the New York Post at the time.
TICAL, an acronym for “Taking All Lives into Consideration,” is also the name of Method Man’s first solo album from 1994.
“Partnering with TICAL and Method Man is about so much more than just working with a celebrity,” Pete Truby, Glorious Cannabis Co.’s vice president of marketing, tells Benzinga. “Method Man has been a true pioneer in the culture for over 20 years, and his passion for both top-tier quality and raising awareness about injustice is an inspiration. We’re excited about this partnership and are working hard to ensure our product lives up to the high standards of TICAL’s great brand.”
