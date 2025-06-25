JARS Cannabis expands presence at Pine Knob and Freedom Hill — but no, you can’t buy weed there (yet)

Courtesy of JARS Cannabis JARS Cannabis is reintroducing its branded on-site experience at Pine Knob as The Block by JARS, a lifestyle-driven space near the venue’s UWM West Entrance.

Michigan-based dispensary JARS Cannabis is building on its relationship with metro Detroit’s music scene by expanding its presence at Pine Knob in Clarkston and Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights.

As part of an ongoing partnership with 313 Presents, JARS is reintroducing its branded on-site experience at Pine Knob as The Block by JARS, a lifestyle-driven space near the venue’s UWM West Entrance. Open to people 21 and older throughout the concert season, the setup includes a retail-style booth offering branded merchandise and information about JARS’s 30 dispensaries in Michigan.

Although cannabis sales and consumption remain prohibited at the venue, The Block functions as a hub for fans to engage with the brand in a communal setting. A surrounding open-air deck, operated by the venue, will serve as a beer garden and gathering space during events.

“Pine Knob and Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre are summer destinations for people across Michigan,” said JARS COO Raymond Abro. “We see this as an opportunity to be more than a retailer and be part of the experiences that bring people back year after year.”

JARS is also building on its existing three-year partnership at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre by renaming the general admission lawn to the JARS Lawn and hosting a branded pop-up tent on the main concourse, where people 21 years and older can receive promotional items and coupons redeemable at JARS stores.

“This isn’t about just showing up with a logo,” Abro said. “It’s about building real connections in the places our customers already go and giving them a new way to engage with the JARS brand.”

313 Presents, which promotes shows at six major venues across southeast Michigan, praised the collaboration as a way to enhance the fan experience.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with JARS Cannabis by welcoming them to Pine Knob Music Theatre and increasing their visibility at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre,” Howard Handler, president of 313 Presents, said. “This is an innovative collaboration which will provide our guests with a unique opportunity to learn more about the lifestyle and its brand.”

New this year at Freedom Hill, JARS is also unveiling interactive signage designed in collaboration with NYDAC and Throwing Star Collective, featuring large-scale speaker-inspired art installations that celebrate the cultural overlap of cannabis and live music.

The partnership marks JARS’s latest move to add cannabis branding to high-traffic cultural spaces. Last month, the company opened a licensed pop-up called The Trap just two blocks from Hart Plaza during Detroit’s Movement Music Festival, which was the first time cannabis was sold legally that close to a major downtown event.

That effort included an open-air dispensary, live performances, and local art installations, all designed to showcase what Abro described as “raw Detroit energy in its purest form.”

“Detroit isn’t just where we do business, it’s part of our DNA,” he said at the time. “We built this to show how cannabis lives in the rhythm of Detroit.”

For more information on JARS, visit shopJARS.com or follow @JARS_life on Instagram. Concert updates are available at 313Presents.com.