Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Inaugural weed and music fest The Smoker's Ball headed for Lansing this summer

Juicy J, Trick Trick, Gangsta Boo, and more to headline

By on Tue, Jun 28, 2022 at 11:43 am

click to enlarge Juicy J will perform at the first Smoker's Ball Music Festival in Lansing this August. - JAMES JEFFREY TAYLOR/ SHUTTERSTOCK
James Jeffrey Taylor/ Shutterstock
Juicy J will perform at the first Smoker's Ball Music Festival in Lansing this August.

Cannabis and music festivals go together like Indica strains and couches. So it doesn't surprise us that another music and weed fest is cropping up, this time in downtown Lansing. The Smoker's Ball Music Festival is scheduled for August 13 at Lansing's Adado Riverfront Park.

Juicy J, Devin the Dude, Trick Trick, Gangsta Boo, and Dizzy Wright are among the headliners for The Smoker’s Ball inaugural event. It’s being billed as “the biggest summer celebration of music, arts, and cannabis culture held in downtown Lansing.”

Hopefully, Juicy J doesn't get so damn trippy his mind goes blank, like he told us in his 2011 song "Can't."

The festival will include several cannabis vendors in addition to music performances. Tickets are $40 for general admission or $200 for a VIP package including a festival gift bag, private restroom and juice bar, and an exclusive viewing area.

For more information, check ceppresents.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more One Hitters articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Trending

Icewear Vezzo teams with Pressure Pack to release new cannabis strain

By Alex Washington

Icewear Vezzo to debut latest strain Ice Pack Purple Runtz in collaboration with Pressure Pack.

Wiz Khalifa is coming to Grand Rapids to launch his weed brand ‘Khalifa Kush’

By Randiah Camille Green

Khalifa Kush.

Medical cannabis company asks judge to strike down Detroit’s new recreational marijuana ordinance

By Steve Neavling

House of Dank, which operates four medical marijuana dispensaries in Detroit, sued the city over its revised cannabis ordinance.

Sublime with Rome to headline Michigan’s Camp Cannabis music fest

By Lee DeVito

Sublime with Rome to headline Michigan’s Camp Cannabis music fest

Also in Weed

Winners of High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2022 announced

By Lee DeVito

Winners of High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2022 announced (2)

Icewear Vezzo teams with Pressure Pack to release new cannabis strain

By Alex Washington

Icewear Vezzo to debut latest strain Ice Pack Purple Runtz in collaboration with Pressure Pack.

Wiz Khalifa is coming to Grand Rapids to launch his weed brand ‘Khalifa Kush’

By Randiah Camille Green

Khalifa Kush.

Medical cannabis company asks judge to strike down Detroit’s new recreational marijuana ordinance

By Steve Neavling

House of Dank, which operates four medical marijuana dispensaries in Detroit, sued the city over its revised cannabis ordinance.
More

Digital Issue

June 22, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us