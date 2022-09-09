Inaugural Falling Leaves Fest will combine cannabis with a farmer’s market in Muskegon

click to enlarge Courtesy of Primitiv Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims.

An event that bills itself as a cross between a cannabis consumption festival and a farmer’s market is planned for Muskegon’s Historic Marsh Field.

The event, called Falling Leaves Fest, describes itself as “the state’s largest licensed and regulated cannabis fall fest and farmer’s market ever staged in Michigan.” It’s scheduled for 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The goal is to make a traditional farmer’s market event that could “feel like a welcoming experience for those who are canna-curious,” the organizers say.

“With Falling Leaves Fest, we wanted to identify and highlight the intersection between or local farming community and the cannabis community, as they both harvest from mother earth,” Falling Leaves Fest organizer Michael Webster said in a statement. “This connection to local produce will aid in normalizing cannabis viewed in this type of setting, allowing it to take its rightful place among other natural, healthy, consumables.”

The event’s title sponsor is Primitiv, the cannabis brand owned by former Detroit Lions players Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims, who have become vocal cannabis advocates after they say it helped them mitigate chronic injuries from playing professional football.

“Spending a fall afternoon in a historic outdoor setting and interacting with cannabis enthusiasts in a more traditional farmer’s market setting is such a smart idea, and we are excited to be part of this inaugural event,” Sims said in a statement.

The event is organized by Cannvas Events, which says it expects some 2,500 attendees. Marsh Field is a historic baseball field that is now home to the minor league team the Muskegon Clippers.

Tickets start at $25 for general admission and $75 for VIP, which includes special parking, seating, cabana access, and a gift bag containing products from participating retailers.

More information is available at cannabisfallfest.com.

