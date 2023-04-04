How to Do Opening Day Like a Real Detroiter

As spring approaches, Detroit baseball fans eagerly anticipate the annual Opening Day. This year, the city will come alive with excitement as fans celebrate their beloved team's return to Comerica Park. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just looking to enjoy the festivities, WYNK Seltzer + THC, has got you covered.

WYNK's THC and CBD-infused seltzer provides a balanced, light and social buzz, helping you enjoy the day's festivities while having memorable experiences with your friends. WYNK contains zero calories and no sugar, making for a light and refreshing beverage to break up the regular drink routine. So, here are the top ways to celebrate baseball’s Opening Day in Detroit, including where to sample WYNK. Detroit’s Opening Day Festivities Whether you're a lifelong fan or a newcomer to the game, this day is the perfect opportunity to come together with fellow Detroiters and celebrate the start of a new baseball season. Here are some top ways to celebrate Opening Day in Detroit. But most importantly – don’t forget your team gear to show your support. Shop like a local at Detroit Hustles Harder on Division Street, or splurge on a swanky fit from Le Don. click to enlarge Courtesy of Detroit Hustles Harder

Pre-Game at Tin Roof Few occasions in life call for an early morning at the bar, but Opening Day is certainly an exception. Tin Roof Detroit opens at 8 am, and the Chicken and Donuts breakfast is not to be missed. With live music all day long, be sure to check out Your Girlfriend’s Favorite Cover Band, Revelry, Corey Dakota, Family Tradition, The Crampton Brothers, DJ WaltAmore, and DJ Keo. Grab a fast pass ticket and skip the line. Attend the Detroit Home Opener Festival

click to enlarge Courtesy of Detroit Home Opener Festival

The Detroit Home Opener Festival is the largest party in the city, and it's the perfect place to kick off the day's festivities. This event offers a wide range of activities, including live music, games, and plenty of food and drinks. Be sure to visit WYNK's booth and sample their seltzer infused with THC and CBD, the perfect complement to your day.

As a special treat, WYNK is running a giveaway promotion coinciding with Opening Day. Enter to win a baseball season-long supply of WYNK, which equals seven cases or 168 cans. Imagine having enough WYNK to last the entire baseball season, making every game day more enjoyable. Attend the Game at Comerica Park There's no better way to experience the excitement of Opening Day than by attending the game itself. Comerica Park provides the perfect backdrop for a day of baseball, hot dogs, and good times. Plan to arrive early to enjoy the pregame festivities, including live music and special events. Prepare yourself for high-energy and team loyalty at its finest. Create Your Own House Party

If crowds aren't your thing, consider hosting a house party. Set up a big-screen TV and get a viewing area ready. Invite your friends over, stock up on snacks and beverages, including WYNK, and enjoy the game in a comfortable and intimate setting. Get a friendly competition going with some game-day bets. WYNK infused seltzer is an ideal alcohol substitute for those who prefer to stay more present and forgo a next-day hangover. Grab a case of Lime Twist, Black Cherry Fizz, and Juicy Mango to appease the whole crowd. Ensure everyone has a designated driver if planning to partake in any THC drinks or alcohol. Hit Up an After Party click to enlarge