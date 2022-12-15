House of Dank Welcomes the Opening of Saginaw Location

SAGINAW, Mich - House of Dank, the rapidly expanding cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day, today, in Saginaw. House of Dank will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.


The new shop is located at 3024 E. Holland Road just minutes East of downtown Saginaw. This will be the cannabis company's ninth location. It will feature in-store and online shopping, curbside pick-up, a well lit parking lot, an ATM and will soon be the first House of Dank to incorporate drive through pick-up.


Customers can expect the same premier customer service, knowledge, atmosphere, and prices as the other eight locations throughout Michigan. Not only will H.O.D. provide its guests with top quality service and superior prices, but will feature products from the main leaders in cannabis including Pressure Pack, North Coast, Mitten Extracts, and many more. H.O.D. carries its own CBD line and apparel collections that can be found in store and online.


Owner, Marvin Jamo says, “We are proud of where we started as a company and how far we have come. Expanding into new markets has allowed us to bring our uniquely personal and elevated shopping experience to every consumer in Michigan”.


A tenth location in Lapeer is scheduled to open Monday, December 19th, with another in Lansing early in the new year. For more information on House of Danks products and service please visit shophod.com.


About House of Dank


House of Dank Medical & Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, merch, CBD and more. The talented in-house team has vast knowledge of the medical and therapeutic benefits of cannabis and work to ensure every consumer is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products and unmatched guest servicing. For more information, visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook


