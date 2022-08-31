House of Dank to sponsor Royal Oak Arts, Beats, & Eats for a second consecutive year

Cannabis industry leader, House of Dank, is going “BIG” this year for the four day Labor Day weekend festival and will create a beautiful oasis for festival goers on 6th and Center.

Brand new to H.O.D. Loyalty members this year will be the Dank Dollars Loyalty Grab Machine. Take your turn catching as many Dank Dollars as you can for loyalty points on your next purchase. Not a member of the loyalty program? Sign up during the event will be easy. Head over to any of the three H.O.D. locations during the event. Festival goers will also enjoy that Spin the Wheel is back again, with a twist! Try your luck at all new prizes.

Chief Corporate Officer, Mike DiLaura, speaks on H.O.D. supporting the surrounding communities, “We want to support our communities to the best of our abilities. Not only monetarily but by bringing people together, celebrating together is just another way for H.O.D. to reach out. That is what this weekend is all about!”

You won’t want to miss out on the all new aesthetic, games, prizes and even meet the real Kash the Frenchie. “We’re excited for another Labor Day Weekend full of art, music and amazing food. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we are bringing and offer a nice place to chill.” Says Marketing Manager, Angela Cataldo.

H.O.D. is getting lit this year! When the sun goes down be sure to light up the night with some H.O.D. glow sticks and a beach ball before you listen to the Detroit Movement DJs perform at the House of Dank Performance Pit. If you can’t wait until it gets dark, be sure to check out the CTYHOP Silent Disco starting at 12pm each day to really get your feet moving.

H.O.D. will also have two retail booth spaces located at 4th and Washington and a second on 6th between Center and Washington in addition to their large installation on 6th and Center.