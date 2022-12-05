House of Dank to open eighth cannabis retail location in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - The Detroit based cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day this Friday, December 9th at 3510 E. Mall Drive in Southeast, Grand Rapids. H.O.D. Grand Rapids will be a recreational location catering to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.

House of Dank is excited to be adding on to its portfolio of retail stores throughout Michigan. Owner, Marvin Jamo says, “We want to bring the culture that we are rooted in and spread it across as much of Michigan as possible.”

Their new location will feature in-store and online shopping, curbside pickup, 24 hour security, a well lit parking lot, an ATM and more.

House of Dank features the lowest prices in the state as well as the largest selection of cannabis products. H.O.D. carries their own CBD line that can be found in store and online. In addition, many vendors are scheduled for opening day.