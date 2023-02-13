House of Dank Sponsors Royal Oak Winter Blast for Second Consecutive Year

As a sponsor, House of Dank will be showcasing their premium CBD products and cozy apparel in the House of Dank Comfort zone , and also hosting a VIP lounge area for festival-goers to relax and warm up. A diverse lineup of musicians will perform on the House of Dank stage, providing entertainment for festival-goers throughout the day and night. Stop by their booth and sign-up for their loyalty program to spin the Wheel of Wonder for prizes!

House of Dank will be sponsoring this year's Royal Oak Winter Blast for a second year in a row. The festival, which takes place from February 17th to February 19th in downtown Royal Oak, promises to be a celebration of winter with music, food, and winter activities. This event is free to the public with some activities costing a small fee.

Royal Oak Winter Blast is a community event that attracts visitors from around the area, making it an ideal opportunity for House of Dank to engage with and support the local community. Additionally, the Winter Blast serves as a fundraiser for local charities and community organizations, where a portion of the proceeds from food and drink sales will go towards supporting their mission.

We invite you to come join us in celebrating the winter season and supporting a great cause. Owner, Marvin Jamo says, “sponsoring events is a win-win for both the community and House of Dank. Not only does it show our commitment to supporting local initiatives, but it also provides a platform to educate and engage with consumers in a positive, meaningful way. At the end of the day, our goal is to make a positive impact and be a responsible member of the community”.

Enjoy ice skating, marshmallow roasting, ice sculptures and much more. For more information on the Royal Oak Winter Blast, including the full schedule of events visit, winterblast.com.

House of Dank Medical & Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, merch, CBD and more. The talented H.O.D. team has vast knowledge of the medical and therapeutic benefits of cannabis and work to ensure every consumer is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products and unmatched guest servicing. For more information, visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.