House of Dank Monroe Holds Official Grand Opening Celebration

The new retail location will cater to Michigan and Ohio residents with one of the largest selections of top cannabis products in the state.

House of Dank welcomes a new location to the family; H.O.D. Monroe will hold their official Grand Opening celebration on November 5th at 14750 Laplaisance Road from 9am to 10pm. Adding to their seven existing retail locations, House of Dank is going grand in Monroe, so make sure to be one of the first people in line to get some dank swag.

The recreational location will have vendors on site all day, live music, food trucks and huge deals on cannabis products. Don’t forget to sign up for their loyalty program to earn cash back on your purchases and a chance to spin the loyalty wheel for House of Dank prizes.

Angela Cataldo, Marketing Manager, explains that at House of Dank, “when you walk through the doors you will not only find a clean and bright environment, but also friendly staff who are there to help understand your needs and which products are best for you.”

Considering that the new location is so close to the Ohio border, House of Dank Monroe General Manager, Crystal Jamo, says, “we believe in putting our customers first. We wanted to deliver a personal shopping experience for all of our existing H.O.D. family, as well as our new friends from our neighboring state. Here, we offer a wide range of premium cannabis products from the top brands in Michigan that everyone is sure to love.”

As an industry leader in cannabis, H.O.D. offers more than just fire for your smoke session. Relax with the House of Dank CBD line, drip in their latest merch, and get your hands on some of the best exotic flower on the market. Try out their home delivery options within a 20 mile radius of each retail location.

Keep an eye out for even more House of Dank locations to open in the coming months in Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Lapeer, and Lansing.

