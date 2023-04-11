House of Dank is One of Three Exclusive Retailers of 710 Labs

MICHIGAN, April 11 - 710 Labs, the award-winning cannabis brand known for producing high-quality concentrate products, has announced its official launch in Michigan with a takeover party hosted by House of Dank in Monroe.





The takeover, set to take place on April 12th, at House of Dank at 14750 Laplaisance Road in Monroe, will celebrate the arrival of 710 Labs in Michigan and showcase the company's unique line of cannabis products. Attendees will have the opportunity to not only learn about 710 Labs' premium cannabis concentrates, including live resin, rosin, and diamonds, and meet with representatives from the company.





"We are truly excited and honored to be one of the first retailers in Michigan to carry 710 Labs products. We are thrilled because they represent the highest quality and standards in the industry. Their focus on quality and on small batch production is evident in every product they create. We have customers as far as West Virginia who have signed-up for the first drop of 710 products" says owner of House of Dank, Marvin Jamo.





House of Dank, one of Michigan's premier cannabis retailers, is known for its commitment to quality and customer service. The retailer will be showcasing 710 Labs' products at the takeover party and will be one of the exclusive retailers of 710 Labs products in Michigan.





710 Labs owner, Brad Melshenker, "Michigan has always been a quality focused, hash-centric cannabis community and one that we have always wanted to be a part of. That day has come and we couldn’t be more excited to be launching with House of Dank, who’s at the center of the ‘heady community here in Michigan."





The 710 Labs Takeover hosted by House of Dank is open to the public, and attendees must be 21 years of age or older. For more information on the event or 710 Labs' launch in Michigan, visit shophod.com or 710labs.com.





House of Dank Medical & Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, merch, CBD and more. For more information, visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.