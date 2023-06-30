House of Dank Hosts Recreational Grand Opening and 3-Year Anniversary in Traverse City

H.O.D. to celebrate milestones next weekend with a party

MICHIGAN, June 30th - On Saturday, July 8th, House of Dank is hosting its highly anticipated recreational celebration and three year anniversary celebration, commemorating the sale of recreational cannabis and three incredible years of serving the community. The event will be held at 514 Munson Ave. in Traverse City.

The celebration promises food, live music, giveaways, and will also host various cannabis vendors, providing an opportunity for attendees to explore a diverse range of products and engage with industry experts. They ensure that cannabis enthusiasts will have the chance to discover new favorites, expand their knowledge, and embrace the dynamic cannabis culture that House of Dank proudly promotes.

The festivities mark House of Dank’s transition into the recreational cannabis market back in April of this year, marking them as the first cannabis retailer to record a recreational sale in the city. This occasion not only marks a significant milestone for the dispensary but also symbolizes a step forward for cannabis enthusiasts in the Traverse City area. The celebration serves as a vibrant display of gratitude towards loyal customers, welcoming new patrons, and showcasing their commitment to providing top-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service.

Community involvement is a major priority for House of Dank in every city they serve. They aim to create an inclusive atmosphere where everyone can gather, connect, and celebrate. Marvin Jamo, owner of House of Dank, stated, "This event not only marks the celebration of recreational cannabis sales but also serves as a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional products and fostering meaningful connections with our customers. We can't wait to celebrate our three-year anniversary while embracing this exciting new era of cannabis in Traverse City."

The timing of this grand celebration is particularly significant, as the event coincides with the final day of the renowned Traverse City National Cherry Festival. House of Dank Traverse City recognizes the festival as a cherished tradition within the community and is honored to add an unforgettable cannabis-centric experience to the festivities.

House of Dank Traverse City invites everyone in the Traverse City area to join in the revelry, support local businesses, and make lasting memories. This event promises to be a celebration of both recreational cannabis sales and the dispensary's three-year anniversary, showcasing House of Dank Traverse City's commitment to excellence and community engagement.



About House of Dank: House of Dank Medical & Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, CBD, tinctures, topicals, merch, and more. The talented in-house team has vast knowledge of the medicinal and therapeutic benefits of cannabis and work to ensure every consumer is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products and unmatched guest servicing. For more information, job openings, and more visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

