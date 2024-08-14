House of Dank Hosts Event at Woodward Dream Cruise Featuring Mach1 Unveiling & Herman Moore Pop Up!

Detroit, MI – August 12th – House of Dank, Michigan’s leading cannabis retailer, is excited to announce its upcoming House of Dank Gas Station event, set to take place at the Woodward Dream Cruise from August 16-18. This highly anticipated private event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of luxury and classic cars, live entertainment, and the best in cannabis culture.

The House of Dank Gas Station will showcase a stunning array of luxury and classic cars, offering car enthusiasts and attendees the opportunity to marvel at automotive excellence. Adding to the excitement, a live DJ will keep the energy high, while the Big Boy food truck will serve up delicious milkshakes, sandwiches and crispy delights to satisfy every craving.

Attendees will also have the chance to explore top-tier cannabis brands, including Mitten Extracts, Amnesia/Presidential, STIIIZY, Pressure Pack, and North Coast. This event will not feature cannabis sales or consumption.

House of Dank has two big reveals in store for attendees. On Friday, August 16th, Angel’s Garage will present a newly restored ‘70 Ford Mach 1 car, which is set to be raffled off in December. The raffle will benefit the Tackle Life Foundation, founded by NFL legend Herman Moore, which is a charity dedicated to empowering and supporting youth through educational and athletic programs. “Thank you H.O.D. for your support. Our motto in life is Work Hard…Dream Big! that's what we do!”, says owner of Angel’s Garage, Angela Babala.

House of Dank is proud to sponsor the Angel's Garage 1970 Mach 1 raffle and contribute to this worthy cause. This is the 10th and final year of this giveaway taking place.

On Saturday, August 17, from 10am to 12pm, attendees will have the unique opportunity to meet NFL legend Herman Moore. Moore will be onsite to support the event and the raffle benefiting his foundation. “Lions fans and car enthusiasts will want to win this car,” said Moore. “Mark, Angela, and the team at Angel’s Garage have done an incredible job. We are humbled to be the charity recipient.”

Marvin Jamo, owner of House of Dank, shared his enthusiasm: “We’re excited to showcase an exhilarating mix of cars, music, food, and cannabis culture at this year’s Woodward Dream Cruise. Supporting the Tackle Life Foundation through our sponsorship of the Angel’s Garage 1970 Mach 1 raffle is a true honor, and we’re committed to creating an unforgettable experience for everyone who attends.”

About House of Dank

At House of Dank our values are rooted in a deep commitment to the wellbeing of our customers. We believe in excellence, expertise, and community. We provide access to the finest products. Our knowledgeable team and our commitment to our community allow us to make a positive impact in Michigan and beyond. For more information, visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

About Tackle Life Foundation

The Tackle Life Foundation is committed to preparing youth and young adults for the future. We believe that these individuals should be given opportunities for success in life mentally, nutritionally, recreationally and academically.

About Angel’s Garage

Angela and Mark Babala restore classic cars for Celebrities and Charities in their two person shop somewhere in California between Los Angeles and Las Vegas! This year, they're giving away a restored Ford 1970 Mach 1!