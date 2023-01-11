House of Dank Grand Rapids Holds Official Grand Opening Party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., January 11th, 2023 - THIS SATURDAY, House of Dank Grand Rapids will be going GRAND for their Grand Opening Party, with giveaways, vendors, and so much more, so be sure to get there early with the doors opening at 9am. The first customer in line will get a special gift!

The official Grand Opening Party will be held on January 14th at 3510 E Mall Drive, in Southeast Grand Rapids from 9am to 6pm. Store hours for in-store shopping and curbside pick-up will run from 9am to 9pm.

The recreational only location will have vendors on site throughout the day, a DJ, food truck, giveaways, and huge deals on cannabis products. Don’t forget to sign up for their loyalty program to earn cash back on your purchases and take your chance to spin the loyalty wheel for House of Dank prizes. You will want to catch the doorbuster giveaways starting at 9am and another special giveaway at 4:20pm.

Marvin Jamo, Owner of House of Dank, says ”coming to Grand Rapids is a big deal for House of Dank, not only for us as a cannabis company, but as a family. It is bittersweet to see our name grow and move on away from our Detroit home! We all know Grand Rapids is the second largest city in Michigan, but we at H.O.D. will treat it better than our first home.”

It wouldn’t be a House of Dank party if they didn’t bring the heat! Special guests will be stopping by throughout the day to join in the celebration. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place between 12pm and 1pm.

As an industry leader in cannabis, H.O.D. offers more than just fire for your smoke session. Relax with the House of Dank CBD line, drip in their latest merch, and get your hands on some of the best exotic flower on the market. Try out their home delivery options within a 20 mile radius of each retail location.

Keep an eye out for a Lansing location to open early in the new year.

House of Dank Medical & Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, merch, CBD and more. The talented in-house team has vast knowledge of the medical and therapeutic benefits of cannabis and work to ensure every consumer is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products and unmatched guest servicing. For more information, visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.