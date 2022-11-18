House of Dank Brings Back Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

The cannabis retailer will host their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive Tuesday, November, 22nd at four of their Michigan locations. Free turkeys will be distributed to families and individuals when the doors open at each House of Dank, while supplies last.

In 2015, House of Dank on 8 Mile started the annual turkey drive which provided Thanksgiving turkeys to hundreds of Detroit residents in time for the holiday. Years later, with now multiple locations, the return of the Thanksgiving Turkey Drive will take place next week.

Turkeys will be distributed at the following House of Dank locations:

H.O.D. 8 Mile - 3340 E. 8 Mile Rd. Detroit, MI, 48234 at 10:00am

H.O.D. Fort St. - 3394 S. Fort St. Detroit, MI, 48217 at 10:00am

H.O.D. Monroe - 14750 Laplaisance Rd. Suite 160 Monroe, MI, 48161 at 9:00am

H.O.D. Ypsilanti - 50 Ecorse Rd. Suite B Ypsilanti, MI 48198 at 9:00am

*Times subject to change

100 turkeys will be available at each retail location. There is no purchase necessary. The turkeys will be first come first served.

“We are excited to be bringing back a great tradition to not only give back to the community we are rooted in, but the other communities we’ve expanded to.” says Owner Marvin Jamo.

Residents of Detroit, River Rouge, Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor, Monroe, and Ohio are encouraged to take advantage of the free turkeys. Aside from turkeys, they will be giving away a few pairs of tickets to the premiere of the movie, Tagged, starring Icewear Vezzo on November 23 at the Emagine in Royal Oak.

This comes ahead of their future pledge to the Forgotten Harvest of a monetary donation after a late November to early December cause-purchase program to give local families and individuals food for their holiday meals. It will be followed by their volunteer efforts at a local Forgotten Harvest food bank. This will be House of Dank’s second winter giveback to a local food panty.

Keep an eye out for even more House of Dank locations to open in the coming months in Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Lapeer, and Lansing.

