Former Muskegon house converted into cannabis dispensary

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Lucky’s Cannabis Co. opens Friday.

A former Muskegon Township house has been converted into Lucky’s Cannabis Co., a new dispensary set to open Friday.

The store is located at 1446 Holton Rd. in a renovated two-story, three-bedroom brick house originally built in 1947.

“It’s an interesting space and much different than how other stores are configured,” Marc Robert, President of Lucky’s, said in a statement. “It was a challenge to make this space wheelchair accessible, functional and inviting. We think we nailed it.”

The business includes a reception area, a sales floor, and office space. The walls have been painted with colorful murals, and its outdoor area can also be used for community events.

The business is open for adult-use sales to anyone age 21 or older.

The company previously opened a dispensary in Big Rapids.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The walls of Lucky’s Cannabis Co. have been painted with colorful murals.

The dispensary is expected to open at 9 a.m. on Friday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. A number of other cannabis vendors will be on hand.

The store says it will also collect cash donations for Veteran’s Day, which will be sent to the Muskegon County Veterans Center.

“The donations will support the food pantry there,” said Robert. “For decades, veterans have advocated for cannabis legalization here in Michigan and on the federal level. Their first-hand knowledge of the healing properties of cannabis for pain and PTSD has helped sway how the public views cannabis.”

Customers who donate will receive a free premium pre-roll.

“Supporting our veterans and community at large is an integral part of Lucky’s ethos, and this is just one of many ways we plan to

continue this mission, “ said Raahul Reddy, co-owner and principal.

More information is available at luckyscannabis.com.

