Dr. Greenthumb’s Launches in Michigan with Takeover Party Hosted by House of Dank

MICHIGAN, June 8th - On June 10th, House of Dank is excited to host the Dr. Greenthumb's launch in Michigan. Dr. Greenthumb’s, a renowned provider of top-tier cannabis products founded by B-Real of Cypress Hill, will host the official takeover event at House of Dank Ypsilanti, situated at 80 Ecorse Rd. Ypsilanti, MI 48198. The event promises an unforgettable experience and caters to both cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers alike who are 21 years and older.

Dr. Greenthumb's Cannabis brings a distinctive combination of expertise and passion to Michigan's cannabis market. The brand's high-end product lineup reflects B-Real's profound involvement in the cannabis industry, coupled with his dedication to excellence and advocacy for responsible consumption.

As part of the takeover festivities, B-Real himself will host an exclusive meet and greet at House of Dank Ypsilanti from 4pm to 6pm. Guests who purchase Dr. Greenthumb products will have the chance to engage with B-Real, take photos, and receive autographs. Following the meet and greet, B-Real will perform live at the Spark in the Park Music Festival. Guests can also enjoy a live DJ, food truck, and other exciting raffles and giveaways.

House of Dank, known for delivering exceptional customer experiences, is thrilled to collaborate with Dr. Greenthumb's and host this momentous event. Marvin Jamo, owner of House of Dank, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to welcome B-Real and Dr. Greenthumb's products to House of Dank. B-Real's artistic talent and deep understanding of the cannabis industry makes him the perfect representative for this occasion. We are proud to be a part of this collaboration and eagerly anticipate providing our customers with an extraordinary experience and product."

About House of Dank:





House of Dank Medical & Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, CBD, tinctures, topicals, merch, and more. The talented in-house team has vast knowledge of the medicinal and therapeutic benefits of cannabis and work to ensure every consumer is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products and unmatched guest servicing. For more information, job openings, and more visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.