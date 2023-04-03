Detroit’s JARS Cannabis rebrands as adult-use dispensary

The company’s flagship location celebrated a ‘grand re-opening celebration’ on Friday

By on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 9:52 am

click to enlarge JARS Cannabis is now open for adult-use sales at its Detroit flagship store. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
JARS Cannabis is now open for adult-use sales at its Detroit flagship store.

JARS Cannabis celebrated the launch of adult-use sales at its Detroit flagship store with a “grand re-opening celebration” on Friday.

The party featured food trucks, swag giveaways, and deals including a 31.3% discount.

The store opened in 2020 for medical marijuana patients only.

In a statement, JARS Cannabis general manager Monty Kattula said the store was a part of the Detroit community.

“At our core, JARS is a community-driven organization first, and cannabis retailer second,” Kattula said. “Uniting the community to celebrate recreational sales at JARS East Detroit is truly a dream come true, and we look forward to serving the residents of Detroit for many years to come.”

The 3,500-square-foot facility is located at 11400 Eight Mile Rd., Detroit.

The multi-state company has its headquarters in Troy in metro Detroit and 25 storefronts across Michigan, Colorado, and Arizona.

Location Details

JARS Cannabis

11400 Eight Mile Rd., Detroit Wayne County

1 article

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
