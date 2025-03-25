Detroit man charged in marijuana business robbery, high-speed chase

Warren Police Department Dijon Tyree was charged with several counts related to a burglary of a Warren cannabis business.

A Detroit man who led police on a high-speed chase after allegedly robbing a marijuana distribution facility in Warren has been charged with multiple felonies and may be involved in other similar thefts, police said.

Dijon Tyree, 29, was arraigned Monday in 37th District Court on seven charges, including drug trafficking, breaking and entering, and fleeing police. He’s also suspected in a series of similar thefts across the region, according to Warren police.

Tyree was arrested early Saturday after officers responded to a break-in at a cannabis business on Dequindre Road, just south of 14 Mile. When police arrived, the owner told them a large quantity of marijuana had been stolen.

Detectives said they had been investigating a string of similar break-ins and believed the suspect was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck.

An officer later spotted a vehicle matching that description near Dequindre and I-696. When police tried to pull the truck over, the driver took off, leading officers on a chase into Detroit, police said.

The pursuit ended near Livernois and Davison when the driver lost control and crashed into a vacant home. No injuries were reported.

Officers arrested the driver, later identified as Tyree, and recovered a large amount of cannabis from the vehicle.

Tyree has been charged with delivery and manufacture of more than 45 kilograms of marijuana, conspiracy to deliver more than 45 kilograms, breaking and entering, conspiracy to break and enter, receiving and concealing stolen property over $200,000, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, and third-degree fleeting and eluding. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

A judge set bond at $100,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 1.

Tyree absconded from parole on Dec. 30. His criminal record involves convictions for armed robbery, weapons offenses, and unlawfully driving away a vehicle.

Warren detectives are working with other police departments to investigate Tyree’s possible connection to additional burglaries across metro Detroit.

In recent months, there have been burglaries at numerous dispensaries and cannabis cultivators in metro Detroit.