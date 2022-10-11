Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Detroit cannabis dispensary suspended for 30 days after bags of untagged marijuana found

The penalty against The House of Mary Jane is the strictest yet in Michigan

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 11:04 am

click to enlarge The House of Mary Jane in Detroit. - Lee DeVito
Lee DeVito
The House of Mary Jane in Detroit.

Michigan cannabis regulators suspended a medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit for 30 days and ordered it to pay a $75,000 fine after finding multiple bags filled with marijuana that did not contain the required state information.

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) found the marijuana in multiple bags, backpacks, and duffel bags at The House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens.

Regulators told the dispensary it could not sell or destroy the marijuana until the agency completed its investigation, according to CRA’s formal complaint. The agency also requested 30 days of video footage.

When the agency returned to The House of Mary Jane, the dispensary said it had destroyed the cannabis. The dispensary also failed to turn over the video, according to the CRA.

"The Cannabis Regulatory Agency has a legal responsibility to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public," CRA spokesman David Harns said in a statement. "Our licensees must follow all of the rules and laws that govern the cannabis industry. Untagged marijuana products and the inability to provide video footage is simply unacceptable.”

In Michigan, cannabis businesses are prohibited from possessing marijuana without a batch number or identification tag or label. They also must retain surveillance recordings for at least 30 days.

According to the consent order, the dispensary must provide its standard operating procedures on compliant tagging and waste disposal processes before receiving its license back.

The fine and 30-day suspension is the stiffest penalty yet against a Michigan dispensary.

When reached by Metro Times on Tuesday morning, The House of Mary Jane declined to comment.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

