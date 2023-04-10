Detroit cannabis consumption festival with live music set for April

The 420 Cannabis Music Festival will include vendors, live music, DJs, giveaways, and special guests

By on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 at 12:07 pm

click to enlarge A scene from a previous edition of the 420 Cannabis Music Festival in Lansing. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
A scene from a previous edition of the 420 Cannabis Music Festival in Lansing.

The third annual 420 Cannabis Music Festival will be held in Detroit in April — and it’s unlike any event ever held in the city.

The festival on April 29 in Corktown will include food and marijuana vendors, live music, DJs, giveaways, special guests, and designated cannabis consumption areas.

Unlike previous cannabis events in the city, the festival is licensed to allow people to buy and consume marijuana on site.

The 420 Cannabis Music Festival runs from noon to 11 p.m. at 2000 Brooklyn St. and will take place indoors and outdoors. Beech Street and the John C. Lodge service drive will be closed to allow for a “true block party atmosphere,” says Nick Schrock, of CEP Events, which is organizing the festival.

It’s the first 4/20-related festival since recreational cannabis sales began in Detroit.

“It’s really a celebration of Detroit going recreational with marijuana,” Schrock tells Metro Times. “It will be a fun environment. The music and food will elevate the vibe. It’s really a party.”

The event’s capacity is 2,500 people.

Six cannabis retailers will be selling marijuana products, often at a discount.

The live performances will include Zion Lion and Motor City Vibrations, along with DJs “who are really well-known in their genres,” Schrock says. The genres include reggae, hip hop, techno, electronic dance music, and jazz fusion.

General admission tickets are $30. VIP tickets are available for $100 and include food, private seating areas, gift bags, private restrooms, and express entry into the event.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online at eventbrite.com or at the event.

The first two 420 Cannabis Music Festival events took place in Lansing, and last year’s special guest was boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The special guests for this year’s event have not yet been disclosed.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
