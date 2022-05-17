Detroit boxing legend Thomas Hearns partners with Premier Grow to launch ‘Hitman Cannabis’

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
Premier Grow CEO Raffi Muschegian (left) and Thomas "Hitman" Hearns (right).
Mike Tyson isn’t the only boxing great entering the cannabis game (although his pot gummies shaped like human ears
are pretty ridiculous). Now, Detroit heavy hitter Thomas “Hitman” Hearns has teamed up with Premier Grow to bring us Hitman Cannabis.
The seven-time world champion entered a 10-year licensing deal with Premier Grow for the Hitman brand, which is a nod to his nickname. Hitman Cannabis weed is expected to hit dispensaries this summer.
Hearns, aka the Hitman, aka the Motor City Cobra, was the first boxer in history to win world titles in five different weight classes.
From the marketing, it sounds like Hitman Cannabis will be delivering some strong weed. A landing page
on Premier Grow’s website dubs it, “knockout smoke for heavy hitters” with a “coming soon” message.
“We are very excited to have our locally grown products represented by a Detroit icon and boxing legend, while also positioning his brand for wellness and pain relief,” said Raffi Muschegian, CEO and founder of Premier Grow, in a statement. “Hearns shares our vision which is to be the best at what we do while offering the highest quality products to consumers.”
Hitman Cannabis will have a line of flower and other products, while the partnership will also see CBD products released under Hearns' own brand, Hearns Wellness.
Premier Grow is based in Detroit and specializes in premium, exotic flower and pre-rolls.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.