Corktown dispensary to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a block party

Liberty Cannabis will be providing free snacks, music, live art, free merchandise, and deals for $3.13

By on Thu, Mar 9, 2023 at 10:32 am

click to enlarge The Liberty Cannabis dispensary in Corktown. - Lee DeVito
Lee DeVito
The Liberty Cannabis dispensary in Corktown.

Liberty Cannabis, a medical and adult-use dispensary in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood, is throwing a block party to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday.

The dispensary at 2540 Rosa Parks Blvd. will be providing free snacks, music, live art, free merchandise, and deals for $3.13, a reference to Detroit’s area code.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The dispensary, which has sold medical cannabis in Corktown since 2020, announced on Feb. 3 that it had begun selling adult-use cannabis.

It was one of the first recreational dispensaries to open in the city after Detroit finally began allowing adult-use cannabis sales.

Other Detroit adult-use dispensaries include House of Dank, DaCut, and Cloud Cannabis.  
Location Details

Liberty Cannabis Detroit

2540 Rosa Parks Blvd, Detroit Corktown

3154045756

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
