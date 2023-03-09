Corktown dispensary to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a block party

Liberty Cannabis, a medical and adult-use dispensary in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood, is throwing a block party to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday.
The dispensary at 2540 Rosa Parks Blvd. will be providing free snacks, music, live art, free merchandise, and deals for $3.13, a reference to Detroit’s area code.
The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The dispensary, which has sold medical cannabis in Corktown since 2020, announced on Feb. 3 that it had begun selling adult-use cannabis.
It was one of the first recreational dispensaries to open in the city after Detroit finally began allowing adult-use cannabis sales.
Other Detroit adult-use dispensaries include House of Dank, DaCut, and Cloud Cannabis.
Location Details
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter