Cookies has opened a new dispensary in Oxford

Cannabis brand Cookies has opened its latest store in Oakland County.

The new store is located at 450 South Glaspie St., Oxford.

The company was founded by Bay Area rapper Berner, who is also its CEO.

“We’re very excited by the following and the demand that’s growing for our brand in one of the biggest and most renowned cannabis markets,” Berner said in a statement. “Cookies is proud to expand our partnership with TerrAscend and Gage in bringing our celebrated menu of California flavors to the devoted customers in Michigan.”

Cookies opened its first Michigan store in 2020, followed by additional stores in Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo, and Jackson.

It launched its first store in Los Angeles in 2018.

The stores offer Cookies brands like its namesake and Lemonnade, as well as products by Gage Cannabis Co. Cookies products can also be found at Gage Cannabis Co.’s dispensaries.

The brand is also known for its popular Cookies-branded streetwear apparel.

The Oxford store celebrated a grand opening party on Saturday with an appearance by Detroit rapper Trick Trick.

More information is available at cookiesmichigan.com.

