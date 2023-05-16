Cookies has opened a new dispensary in Oxford

It’s the fifth Michigan store by rapper Berner’s cannabis company

By on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 3:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A Cookies cananbis dispensary. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
A Cookies cananbis dispensary.

Cannabis brand Cookies has opened its latest store in Oakland County.

The new store is located at 450 South Glaspie St., Oxford.

The company was founded by Bay Area rapper Berner, who is also its CEO.

“We’re very excited by the following and the demand that’s growing for our brand in one of the biggest and most renowned cannabis markets,” Berner said in a statement. “Cookies is proud to expand our partnership with TerrAscend and Gage in bringing our celebrated menu of California flavors to the devoted customers in Michigan.”

Cookies opened its first Michigan store in 2020, followed by additional stores in Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo, and Jackson.

It launched its first store in Los Angeles in 2018.

The stores offer Cookies brands like its namesake and Lemonnade, as well as products by Gage Cannabis Co. Cookies products can also be found at Gage Cannabis Co.’s dispensaries.

The brand is also known for its popular Cookies-branded streetwear apparel.

The Oxford store celebrated a grand opening party on Saturday with an appearance by Detroit rapper Trick Trick.

More information is available at cookiesmichigan.com.

Location Details

Cookies

450 South Glaspie St., Oxford Oakland County

1 article

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Canna-Business articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Country star Jelly Roll coming to metro Detroit to promote his cannabis brand

By Lee DeVito

Jelly Roll.

Cannabis company in Michigan begins to hire up to 350 laid-off Burger King workers

By Steve Neavling

A boarded-up former Burger King in Detroit.

Highland Park’s cannabis ordinance is ripe for corruption, council members say

By Steve Neavling

Highland Park's recreational cannabis ordinance has drawn criticism from the current city council.

Cannabis growers and regulators confront Michigan’s oversaturated market

By Steve Neavling

Cannabis growers and regulators confront Michigan’s oversaturated market

Also in Weed

Country star Jelly Roll coming to metro Detroit to promote his cannabis brand

By Lee DeVito

Jelly Roll.

Cannabis company in Michigan begins to hire up to 350 laid-off Burger King workers

By Steve Neavling

A boarded-up former Burger King in Detroit.

Why some people believe ‘marijuana’ is a racist word, and why it doesn’t offend me

By Rebecca Rivas, Missouri Independent

Why some people believe ‘marijuana’ is a racist word, and why it doesn’t offend me (2)

Highland Park’s cannabis ordinance is ripe for corruption, council members say

By Steve Neavling

Highland Park's recreational cannabis ordinance has drawn criticism from the current city council.
More

Digital Issue

May 10, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us