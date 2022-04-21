Cloud Cannabis opens latest dispensary in New Baltimore

click to enlarge Courtesy of Cloud Cannabis Inside Cloud Cannabis's Utica location. The New Baltimore shop will have a similar layout.

Cloud Cannabis Co. will open its eighth dispensary in Michigan on Tuesday, April 26. The shop is licensed for adult-use sales and is located at 35269 Cricklewood Blvd., New Baltimore.Like Cloud’s other stores, the New Baltimore location will feature color-coded displays that arrange products by their desired effects, including, “sleep,” “focus,” “calm,” “energize,” and “relief.” The shop will also be offering medical marijuana cardholders a 10% discount on full-priced items.“It’s exciting that Michigan’s cannabis industry is growing so rapidly, and our goal at Cloud is to continue playing a major role in that growth,” Cloud Cannabis Director of Retail Operations Michael Leporowski said in a statement. “We’re proud of the deep roots we’re building in Michigan and are looking forward to sharing our education and products with the New Baltimore community.”In addition to over 2,000 square feet of retail space, the New Baltimore shop comes with 10,000 square feet of warehouse space that will be used as a distribution center.Cloud Cannabis opened its first location in Muskegon in June 2020, followed by shops in Ann Arbor, Traverse City, Utica, Detroit, Gaylord, and Kalamazoo. The Michigan-grown cannabis company plans to open several more stores in the next 12 months, according to a press release.This new shop is one of only three recreational dispensaries in New Baltimore, which is a limited-license city. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.