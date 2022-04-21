Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Cloud Cannabis opens latest dispensary in New Baltimore

It’s one of only three recreational dispensaries in the city

By on Thu, Apr 21, 2022 at 8:39 am

click to enlarge Inside Cloud Cannabis's Utica location. The New Baltimore shop will have a similar layout. - COURTESY OF CLOUD CANNABIS
Courtesy of Cloud Cannabis
Inside Cloud Cannabis's Utica location. The New Baltimore shop will have a similar layout.

Cloud Cannabis Co. will open its eighth dispensary in Michigan on Tuesday, April 26. The shop is licensed for adult-use sales and is located at 35269 Cricklewood Blvd., New Baltimore.

Like Cloud’s other stores, the New Baltimore location will feature color-coded displays that arrange products by their desired effects, including, “sleep,” “focus,” “calm,” “energize,” and “relief.” The shop will also be offering medical marijuana cardholders a 10% discount on full-priced items.

“It’s exciting that Michigan’s cannabis industry is growing so rapidly, and our goal at Cloud is to continue playing a major role in that growth,” Cloud Cannabis Director of Retail Operations Michael Leporowski said in a statement. “We’re proud of the deep roots we’re building in Michigan and are looking forward to sharing our education and products with the New Baltimore community.”

In addition to over 2,000 square feet of retail space, the New Baltimore shop comes with 10,000 square feet of warehouse space that will be used as a distribution center.

Cloud Cannabis opened its first location in Muskegon in June 2020, followed by shops in Ann Arbor, Traverse City, Utica, Detroit, Gaylord, and Kalamazoo. The Michigan-grown cannabis company plans to open several more stores in the next 12 months, according to a press release.

This new shop is one of only three recreational dispensaries in New Baltimore, which is a limited-license city. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Canna-Business articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Trending

Welcome to the Copper House, a bud and breakfast and community center in Detroit

By Alex Washington

Jess and Cara Jackson at the Copper House in Detroit.

Michigan has its first official cannabis consumption lounge. More are coming.

By Lee DeVito

Michigan has its first official cannabis consumption lounge. More are coming. (2)

Detroit started accepting application for cannabis businesses on 4/20

By Steve Neavling

The Reef is a medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit that plans to apply for a recreational license.

Dispensary? Provisioning center? Making sense of terms for Michigan’s cannabis stores

By Lee DeVito

A cannabis store in Ypsilanti uses the word "dispensary" in its signage, though the term is not used by the state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

Also in Weed

Ypsilanti is holding a cannabis expungement fair

By Lee DeVito

Even though cannabis use and possession is now legal in Michigan, many people still have cannabis criminal records.

Detroit started accepting application for cannabis businesses on 4/20

By Steve Neavling

The Reef is a medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit that plans to apply for a recreational license.

Dispensary? Provisioning center? Making sense of terms for Michigan’s cannabis stores

By Lee DeVito

A cannabis store in Ypsilanti uses the word "dispensary" in its signage, though the term is not used by the state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

Macomb County community opposes cannabis dispensary’s parking plans

By Joe Lapointe

Macomb County community opposes cannabis dispensary’s parking plans (2)
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us