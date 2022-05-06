Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Cannabis license approved for Michigan’s Hoxeyville Music Festival

The Americana and roots music fest is celebrating its 20th anniversary

By on Fri, May 6, 2022 at 4:10 pm

click to enlarge Revelers at Michigan's Hoxeyville Music Festival. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Revelers at Michigan's Hoxeyville Music Festival.

Northern Michigan's long-running Hoxeyville Music Festival says for the first time, it will have an official cannabis partner this year.

The Americana and roots music festival, held on 150 acres of farmland near the Manistee National Forest in Wellston, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this August.

Festival operator Hoxeyville Enterprises says it has worked out a deal with Dunegrass Co. to offer on-site cannabis sales, and partnered with cannabis event organizer and cultivator Tom Beller of Real Leaf Solutions to offer on-site consumption.

Fittingly, the license approval was granted on Wellston Township's board meeting on April 20.

Hoxeyville Enterprises says Dunegrass Co. will serve as the festival's cannabis partner in 2022 and 2023.

"We are very excited to provide this option for our attendees, and look forward to growing both this experience within the event as well as our partnership with Dunegrass," Hoxeyville Productions' Jake Robinson said in a statement.

"Dunegrass is beyond excited to work on the first music festival turned cannabis event in the state," Dunegrass COO Eric Piedmonte said in a statement. "Until now all the on-site cannabis events have been cannabis first, entertainment second. We are flipping the model on its head by partnering with a long running festival like Hoxey adding to it."

"This event is going to set the new standard for cannabis events," said Beller, who also has the state's first licensed cannabis event organizer.

Slated for Aug. 19-21, Hoxeyville features two stages with national and local acts. The festival has a capacity of 4,000.

This year's lineup includes Trampled by Turtles, Railroad Earth, the Infamous Stringdusters, and other acts. The full lineup is available at hoxeyville.com.

In Lansing, a 420 Music Festival featuring a lineup of mostly hip-hop acts was held last month. In metro Detroit, a planned "Spark in the Park" event in Hazel Park was voted down by city council due to parking concerns, with a lineup that was to mix rock, funk, and hip-hop.

In Michigan's Upper Peninsula, cannabis chain the Fire Station is planning a "Camp Cannabis" event in Marquette for Oct. 7-9. While a lineup has not yet been announced, it says it is looking to book national and local acts.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more One Hitters articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Trending

Former Detroit Lions open flagship dispensary in Michigan

By Alex Washington

Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims.

Detroit man made $2,000 a day from marijuana vending machine featured in TikTok video, ATF says

By Steve Neavling

A Detroit man is accused of selling marijuana from a vending machine outside of his house.

Mike Tyson once got fined for smoking weed in Detroit. Now he sells edibles in the shape of human ears.

By Larry Gabriel

Mike Tyson once got fined for smoking weed in Detroit. Now he sells edibles in the shape of human ears.

Royal Oak approves its first three recreational marijuana businesses

By Steve Neavling

The Royal Oak Commission approved plans for three recreational marijuana businesses

Also in Weed

Detroit man made $2,000 a day from marijuana vending machine featured in TikTok video, ATF says

By Steve Neavling

A Detroit man is accused of selling marijuana from a vending machine outside of his house.

Mike Tyson once got fined for smoking weed in Detroit. Now he sells edibles in the shape of human ears.

By Larry Gabriel

Mike Tyson once got fined for smoking weed in Detroit. Now he sells edibles in the shape of human ears.

Former Detroit Lions open flagship dispensary in Michigan

By Alex Washington

Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims.

Royal Oak approves its first three recreational marijuana businesses

By Steve Neavling

The Royal Oak Commission approved plans for three recreational marijuana businesses
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us