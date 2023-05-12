Cannabis company in Michigan begins to hire up to 350 laid-off Burger King workers

Of the roughly 400 laid-off Burger King workers, an astonishing 350 have applied for a job with Stiiizy

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 12:31 pm

click to enlarge A boarded-up former Burger King in Detroit. - Lee DeVito
Lee DeVito
A boarded-up former Burger King in Detroit.

About 200 laid-off Burger King workers will soon begin earning more money making products for Stiiizy, a popular cannabis brand in Michigan.

The marijuana company already hired four dozen workers who lost their jobs when a Burger King franchise owner closed 26 restaurants, mostly in metro Detroit, in late March.

In an announcement first reported by Metro Times on April 24, Stiiizy said it was offering jobs to the laid-off workers at its manufacturing facility in Orion Township, where the company makes a popular line of vape pods, infused blunts, and pre-rolls.

Of the roughly 400 laid-off Burger King workers, an astonishing 350 of them have applied for a job with Stiiizy, says Ryan Jundt, managing partner of STIIIZY.

The company plans to hire 200 workers in the first round of hires, and an additional 100 to 150 in the second round.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” Jundt tells Metro Times. “We were happy and excited and amazed. It truly is a win-win. This is positive for the community and for the people who were laid off. And it’s positive for Stiiizy because we needed the workers really bad.”

The jobs pay between $16 and $17 an hour, more than an entry-level position at the fast food chain. The positions are part-time or full-time — whatever the worker prefers.

Unlike many cannabis businesses in Michigan, Stiiizy says it’s thriving because of its popular products and brand recognition.

“Burger King’s loss is STIIIZY’s gain, and we are happy to put these men and women to work,” Jundt says.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
