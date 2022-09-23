Cannabis company Bloom City Club opens Ypsilanti dispensary

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Bloom City Club's Ypsilanti location.

Ann Arbor’s Bloom City Club dispensary has opened a new location in Ypsi.

The new spot is located at 121 E. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti, and opened earlier this month.

“Our flagship location is nearby in Ann Arbor so it just makes sense to bring the Bloom experience to our neighboring community,” says Ypsilanti location general manager Bri Donisi in a statement. “We’re excited to bring the personalized service, relaxed atmosphere, and community involvement that Bloom is known for to Ypsilanti.”

The new dispensary, which is open for adult-use customers age 21 or older, is celebrating with a “Bloom Moon” party on Sunday, Oct. 9, the first in a series of parties planned to coincide with the full moon. The first 100 customers spending at least $100 will receive gift bags worth at least $100 in cannabis products and accessories.

“The Bloom Moon parties are designed to be 4/20 style events every full moon,” says operations manager Angie Marshall.

Bloom City Club will also have a vendor booth at Ypsilanti’s upcoming Canna Jam festival, a cannabis consumption event planned for Riverside Park on Saturday, Oct. 8. Customers can purchase discounted tickets to Canna Jam at the dispensary.

The company has a third location in Sturgis. More information is available at bloomcityclub.com.

