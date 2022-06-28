Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Black-owned cannabis dispensaries at risk of closing because of Detroit’s new recreational marijuana ordinance

A marijuana ordinance intended to help longtime Detroiters is having unintended consequences

By on Tue, Jun 28, 2022 at 1:24 pm

click to enlarge LEE DEVITO
Lee DeVito

Detroit’s new recreational marijuana ordinance, designed to help long-time residents get into the nascent industry, is driving Black-owned medical cannabis dispensaries out of business.

Of the roughly 70 medical cannabis dispensaries that were open in Detroit at the beginning of this year, about 10 were Black-owned. Two of those recently went out of business.

Shana Williams, owner of House of Mary Jane on the city’s west side, fears her dispensary is the next to shut its doors.

“I feel like they are pushing us out,” Williams tells Metro Times. “They know we poured our money into this. It’s not like we’re a big corporation. We are a mom and pop store."

At issue is Detroit’s new ordinance that prohibits medical dispensaries from getting a recreational license until at least 2027. The idea was to allow newcomers into the market.

Medical cannabis dispensaries have filed two lawsuits against the city, saying the ordinance violates state law.

The problem is that medical cannabis dispensaries can’t compete with their recreational counterparts. Fewer people are getting medical cards because they cost money and require a doctor’s visit.

The number of active medical cards fell from more than 264,000 in 2020 to about 225,100 so far this year, a 15% decline, according to the state’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA).

As a result, recreational marijuana dispensaries have far more customers and products, causing sales to plummet on the medical side. Medical cannabis sales fell from $38.1 million in February 2021 to $23.3 million in February 2022, a 38.8% drop.

“It’s unrealistic to compete with rec,” Williams says. “A lot of people don’t even grow medical flower anymore because they don’t sell. They sit in a warehouse. So why would they produce medical products if we can’t sell it fast enough?”

Williams says she has met with city officials to discuss the problems, but they refuse to make any changes.

Of the House of Mary James’ initial 20,000 customers, only about 5,000 still have a medical card, Williams says.

Williams already cut down on advertising and is worried she can no longer afford to appear on Weed Maps, the most popular resource for customers to find cannabis dispensaries.

“Once I stop paying for Weed Maps, I might as well close,” Williams says.

The city council approved the new ordinance on April 5. City officials are now declining to discuss the ordinance because of the lawsuits.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Marijuana News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Trending

Winners of High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2022 announced

By Lee DeVito

Winners of High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2022 announced (2)

Inaugural weed and music fest The Smoker's Ball headed for Lansing this summer

By Randiah Camille Green

Juicy J will perform at the first Smoker's Ball Music Festival in Lansing this August.

Medical cannabis company asks judge to strike down Detroit’s new recreational marijuana ordinance

By Steve Neavling

House of Dank, which operates four medical marijuana dispensaries in Detroit, sued the city over its revised cannabis ordinance.

Icewear Vezzo teams with Pressure Pack to release new cannabis strain

By Alex Washington

Icewear Vezzo to debut latest strain Ice Pack Purple Runtz in collaboration with Pressure Pack.

Also in Weed

Inaugural weed and music fest The Smoker's Ball headed for Lansing this summer

By Randiah Camille Green

Juicy J will perform at the first Smoker's Ball Music Festival in Lansing this August.

Winners of High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2022 announced

By Lee DeVito

Winners of High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2022 announced (2)

Icewear Vezzo teams with Pressure Pack to release new cannabis strain

By Alex Washington

Icewear Vezzo to debut latest strain Ice Pack Purple Runtz in collaboration with Pressure Pack.

Wiz Khalifa is coming to Grand Rapids to launch his weed brand ‘Khalifa Kush’

By Randiah Camille Green

Khalifa Kush.
More

Digital Issue

June 22, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us