Black-owned cannabis company Viola launches ‘Grandma’s Kitchen’ edibles

The new line comes in four flavors inspired by NBA player Al Harrington’s late grandmother

By on Thu, Dec 8, 2022 at 10:44 am

click to enlarge The “Grandma’s Kitchen” edibles by Viola are now available in Michigan at Puff Cannabis locations. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The “Grandma’s Kitchen” edibles by Viola are now available in Michigan at Puff Cannabis locations.

Viola Brands, the cannabis company co-founded by former NBA player Al Harrington, has launched a new line of edibles inspired by his late grandmother.

The “Grandma’s Kitchen” products are now available in Michigan at Puff Cannabis locations in Hamtramck, Madison Heights, and Utica.

The company was founded in 2011, named after Harrington’s grandmother, who used cannabis to treat her glaucoma.

“Prior to her passing, Grandma Viola was only able to medicate through various infused foods and we wanted to bring to market a product that would allow everyone to enjoy our premium products,” the company said in a statement. “Our Vegan and Gluten Free Chef inspired treats are made with plant-based ingredients and a precise dose of THC to provide a consistent high. The non-GMO treats are naturally flavored with no chemical ingredients to fit any diet and provide the perfect balance, not too sweet and not too tart.”

The company adds, “Since we wanted to bring these products to market in honor of Grandma Viola, we started with four flavors that reminded us of her.”

Those include “Auntie’s Punch,” a sativa hybrid based on fruit punch (“No family gathering at Grandma’s was complete without a big pitcher of auntie’s punch,” the company says); “Uptown Espresso,” a caffeinated coffee-flavored sativa (“Every morning for Grandma was started with a hot cup of coffee with just a bit of sugar”); “Paradise Island,” an indica hybrid (“One of Al’s fondest memories with Grandma was their trip to the islands”); and “Big Apple Dreaming,” a strong indica that tastes like green apples (“Grandma was known all around for her apple pie”).

The 10mg gummies are shaped like Viola’s logo and come in plastic tubes that include additional guidance on how to use them. For example, “Auntie’s Punch” says it’s for “good times,” while “Big Apple Dreaming” says it’s for “lights out” — the powerful gummies can be used to induce sleep.

The company will celebrate a launch party at the Puff Cannabis Madison Heights location (2 Ajax Dr., Madison Heights; puffcannabiscompany.com) on Friday, Dec. 16 with an in-store activation and a live DJ.

Viola also says it plans to launch the products in Arizona, California, and Colorado early next year.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Read More about Lee DeVito
Scroll to read more Canna-Business articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary

By Alex Washington

Cannabis brand Cookies has partnered with Gage Cannabis to open a new location in Jackson.

Waterford finally has a cannabis dispensary

By Randiah Camille Green

Waterford finally has a cannabis dispensary (2)

You can get a free jar of joints for donating winter coats for kids

By Lee DeVito

Puff Cannabis will give customers a jar of its "Baby Jeeter" pre-rolls if they donate a winter coat for children.

You could win free weed for life in this dispensary's scratch-off game

By Randiah Camille Green

The Reef is a medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit that plans to apply for a recreational license.

Also in Weed

You could win free weed for life in this dispensary's scratch-off game

By Randiah Camille Green

The Reef is a medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit that plans to apply for a recreational license.

House of Dank to open eighth cannabis retail location in Grand Rapids SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Metro Times Promotions

House of Dank to open eighth cannabis retail location in Grand Rapids

You can get a free jar of joints for donating winter coats for kids

By Lee DeVito

Puff Cannabis will give customers a jar of its "Baby Jeeter" pre-rolls if they donate a winter coat for children.

Waterford finally has a cannabis dispensary

By Randiah Camille Green

Waterford finally has a cannabis dispensary (2)
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us