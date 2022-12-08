Black-owned cannabis company Viola launches ‘Grandma’s Kitchen’ edibles

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The “Grandma’s Kitchen” edibles by Viola are now available in Michigan at Puff Cannabis locations.

Viola Brands, the cannabis company co-founded by former NBA player Al Harrington, has launched a new line of edibles inspired by his late grandmother.

The “Grandma’s Kitchen” products are now available in Michigan at Puff Cannabis locations in Hamtramck, Madison Heights, and Utica.

The company was founded in 2011, named after Harrington’s grandmother, who used cannabis to treat her glaucoma.

“Prior to her passing, Grandma Viola was only able to medicate through various infused foods and we wanted to bring to market a product that would allow everyone to enjoy our premium products,” the company said in a statement. “Our Vegan and Gluten Free Chef inspired treats are made with plant-based ingredients and a precise dose of THC to provide a consistent high. The non-GMO treats are naturally flavored with no chemical ingredients to fit any diet and provide the perfect balance, not too sweet and not too tart.”

The company adds, “Since we wanted to bring these products to market in honor of Grandma Viola, we started with four flavors that reminded us of her.”

Those include “Auntie’s Punch,” a sativa hybrid based on fruit punch (“No family gathering at Grandma’s was complete without a big pitcher of auntie’s punch,” the company says); “Uptown Espresso,” a caffeinated coffee-flavored sativa (“Every morning for Grandma was started with a hot cup of coffee with just a bit of sugar”); “Paradise Island,” an indica hybrid (“One of Al’s fondest memories with Grandma was their trip to the islands”); and “Big Apple Dreaming,” a strong indica that tastes like green apples (“Grandma was known all around for her apple pie”).

The 10mg gummies are shaped like Viola’s logo and come in plastic tubes that include additional guidance on how to use them. For example, “Auntie’s Punch” says it’s for “good times,” while “Big Apple Dreaming” says it’s for “lights out” — the powerful gummies can be used to induce sleep.

The company will celebrate a launch party at the Puff Cannabis Madison Heights location (2 Ajax Dr., Madison Heights; puffcannabiscompany.com) on Friday, Dec. 16 with an in-store activation and a live DJ.

Viola also says it plans to launch the products in Arizona, California, and Colorado early next year.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter