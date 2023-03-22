Berkley welcomes weed with opening of its first dispensary

click to enlarge Courtesy of Quality Roots The interior of a Quality Roots dispensary.

The city of Berkley is getting its first dispensary in time for 4/20.Quality Roots will open its sixth — and largest — location on April 5 at 3916 W. 11 Mile Rd.To celebrate the opening, the dispensary will be offering deals and giveaways and hosting DJs and food vendors throughout the month.“This was a $3.4 million development, and it’s been a completely green project. At 5,000 square feet, this location will be one of the largest dispensaries in Oakland County,” Aric Klar, CEO of Quality Roots, said. “We’re hopeful that this sizable investment we’ve made in the community — specifically in the Eleven Mile corridor from Greenfield Road to Woodward Avenue — will drive traffic and inspire even more development in the area.”From April 20-23, all Quality Roots dispensaries will be offering giveaways, deals, and specials, including free grams on Friday.Klar said the dispensary plans to give back to Berkley by supporting the Berkley Historical Museum, the city’s Downtown Development Authority, and the Chamber of Commerce, and taking part in the Berkley Days carnival.“When you welcome Quality Roots into your community, you’re also accepting the Klar family,” Klar said. “We want to invest in the communities that are going to invest in us.”Klar and his brothers Jonathan and Michael and their father Mark opened the first Quality Roots dispensary in Battle Creek in 2020. The company began with 11 employees and now has about 160.By the end of the year, the Klar family plans to open new dispensaries in Madison Heights and Ypsilanti, as well as five stores in New Jersey.The Berkley location will have the most extensive menu of all the company’s locations. Each store offers about 50 to 100 flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, edibles, concentrates, and CBD products.“We’re confident that, once people shop our amazing curation of products and talk with our quality care specialists, we’ll earn their trust and lifelong loyalty," Klar said. "I think our customers recognize that we put an emphasis on quality products at every tier. That’s why we’re called ‘Quality Roots’ — because we’re made up of quality products, quality service, and quality people."