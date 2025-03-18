  1. Weed
  2. Canna-Business
  1. Weed
  2. Canna-Business

Artists invited to compete in $1,000 mural prize at Noxx Cannabis in Pleasant Ridge

The winning artwork will be displayed on the dispensary’s 430-square-foot wall along Woodward Avenue

By
Mar 18, 2025 at 12:00 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

click to enlarge Noxx Cannabis in Pleasant Ridge. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Noxx Cannabis in Pleasant Ridge.

Local artists have a chance to showcase their work along one of metro Detroit’s busiest corridors as Noxx Cannabis hosts a mural contest for its dispensary on Woodward Avenue in Pleasant Ridge.

The winning artist will receive a $1,000 cash price and have their mural displayed on a 430-square-foot wall in Noxx’s covered parking lot at 23622 Woodward Ave. The artwork will be viewed by more than 100,000 people a week, making it one of the most visible new public art installations in the region, according to Noxx Cannabis.

The competition is part of the Pleasant Ridge Art Council’s Public Art Project, which is partially funded by cannabis tax revenue. The mural must highlight what makes Detroit unique, while adhering to contest guidelines. Cannabis imagery, cartoons, and logos are prohibited, but artists must incorporate Noxx’s signature teal color into their design. Each artist can submit up to five designs for consideration.

Submissions are due by April 15, with finalists announced on April 20. From April 20 to May 4, the public will vote for their favorite design, and the winner will be revealed on May 12.

The mural is scheduled to be painted between May 13 and May 22, weather permitting.

Noxx, which opened its Woodward location last year, offers a variety of cannabis products, including more than 50 strains of deli-style flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. The dispensary provides curbside pickup, express checkout, and home delivery.

More information about the contest is available at noxx.com/noxx-woodward-mural-contest.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

THC chasers are ruining good weed in Michigan

By Steve Neavling

All of these strains are under 30% THC, and they better than their “super potent” counterparts.

High-end cannabis brand binske launches in Michigan with unique strains

By Steve Neavling

Image: High-end cannabis brand binske launches in Michigan with unique strains

DogHouse Farms proves patience pays off in Detroit’s cannabis scene

By Steve Neavling

Image: DogHouse Farms proves patience pays off in Detroit’s cannabis scene

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe