Artists invited to compete in $1,000 mural prize at Noxx Cannabis in Pleasant Ridge

click to enlarge Steve Neavling Noxx Cannabis in Pleasant Ridge.

Local artists have a chance to showcase their work along one of metro Detroit’s busiest corridors as Noxx Cannabis hosts a mural contest for its dispensary on Woodward Avenue in Pleasant Ridge.

The winning artist will receive a $1,000 cash price and have their mural displayed on a 430-square-foot wall in Noxx’s covered parking lot at 23622 Woodward Ave. The artwork will be viewed by more than 100,000 people a week, making it one of the most visible new public art installations in the region, according to Noxx Cannabis.

The competition is part of the Pleasant Ridge Art Council’s Public Art Project, which is partially funded by cannabis tax revenue. The mural must highlight what makes Detroit unique, while adhering to contest guidelines. Cannabis imagery, cartoons, and logos are prohibited, but artists must incorporate Noxx’s signature teal color into their design. Each artist can submit up to five designs for consideration.

Submissions are due by April 15, with finalists announced on April 20. From April 20 to May 4, the public will vote for their favorite design, and the winner will be revealed on May 12.

The mural is scheduled to be painted between May 13 and May 22, weather permitting.

Noxx, which opened its Woodward location last year, offers a variety of cannabis products, including more than 50 strains of deli-style flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. The dispensary provides curbside pickup, express checkout, and home delivery.

More information about the contest is available at noxx.com/noxx-woodward-mural-contest.