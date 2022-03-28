Allen Iverson visits Michigan to promote line of cannabis products

click to enlarge Anna Robb Allen Iverson signs merch on a visit to Michigan cannabis dispensaries.

One-time Detroit Pistons player Allen Iverson was in town this past weekend to promote a new line of cannabis products only being sold in Michigan. The cannabis strain simply titled “Iverson” is a cross between F1 Durban, Gushers, and Runtz.

The former NBA player made short trips to five dispensaries — Bazonzoes Provisioning Center in Walled Lake, 3Fifteen Cannabis in Hamtramck, Herbology in River Rouge, Skymints in Hazel Park, and Liv in Ferndale.

“I’m excited to continue the partnership with my brother Al and bring our newest strain to Detroit,” said Iverson in a statement.

Viola Brands is one of the top Black-owned cannabis companies in the state, founded by Al Harrington, a former professional basketball player himself who spent 16 years in the NBA.

