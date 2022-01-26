Stylish eyeglass store Warby Parker opening Twelve Oaks Mall location

New York-based eyeglass retailer Warby Parker is opening its latest location in Novi's Twelve Oaks Mall.
The store, the company's fourth in Michigan, opens on Saturday.
The company also has locations in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Troy's Somerset Mall.
The new store will offer eye exams, as well as a selection of stylish frames. Unique to the Twelve Oaks location is a mural by Rose Wong, a New York-based artist.
Customers can get a free limited-edition print by Wong on Saturday, as well as cookies from M Street Baking Co., while supplies last.
The Twelve Oaks Mall is located at 27702 Novi Rd., Novi.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at [email protected].
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.