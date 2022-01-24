Email
Monday, January 24, 2022

Big Sean to perform at iHeartRadio's 'Living Black!' event

Posted By on Mon, Jan 24, 2022 at 1:46 PM

iHeartRadio has unveiled the official lineup for its Living Black! event and it features a very familiar homegrown artist.

Big Sean will take the stage alongside Lizzo, Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox, H.E.R., and more for iHeartRadio's second annual event.



The show will be streaming live at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 23 on the popular app, TikTok.

According to the press release, the Living Black! event will celebrate and pay homage to Black culture.

“iHeartRadio Living Black! is a bold celebration of Black culture and showcases the beauty and influence of the Black experience,” Thea Mithcem, iHeartMedia's Executive VP of Programming Hip Hop and R&B Strategy, said in a press release.

The event is powered by AT&T and will be available for streaming on iHeartRadio's Facebook and YouTube pages Feb. 24 through March 6.

