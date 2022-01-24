Big Sean to perform at iHeartRadio's 'Living Black!' event

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Big Sean.

iHeartRadio has unveiled the official lineup for its Living Black! event and it features a very familiar homegrown artist.Big Sean will take the stage alongside Lizzo, Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox, H.E.R., and more for iHeartRadio's second annual event.The show will be streaming live at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 23 on the popular app, TikTok.According to the press release, the Living Black! event will celebrate and pay homage to Black culture.“iHeartRadio Living Black! is a bold celebration of Black culture and showcases the beauty and influence of the Black experience,” Thea Mithcem, iHeartMedia's Executive VP of Programming Hip Hop and R&B Strategy, said in a press release.The event is powered by AT&T and will be available for streaming on iHeartRadio's Facebook and YouTube pages Feb. 24 through March 6.