Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Revamped WinterFest announced for Detroit's Palmer Park

Posted By on Thu, Jan 20, 2022 at 1:57 PM

click to enlarge WinterFest at Palmer Park. - PEOPLE FOR PALMER PARK/ INSTAGRAM
  • People for Palmer Park/ Instagram
  • WinterFest at Palmer Park.

Detroit's Palmer Park will host a revamped version of the inaugural WinterFest from Feb. 11-13.

The WinterFest was held at Palmer Park in previous years, but was more focused on indoor activities at the park's log cabin to celebrate Christmas, Kwanzaa, and Hanukkah traditions. This year's festival will feature family-friendly activities like ice skating, horse and carriage rides, snowshoeing, a sledding hill, and a variety of food trucks.



This is highly-welcomed news since the longstanding Winter Blast Fest was moved to Royal Oak, leaving us to shake our damn heads and ask (as always) why Detroit can’t have nice things. Or rather, we should say, the Winter Blast Royal Oak presented by the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, which is what they’re calling it now. What is this blasphemy?

“Detroiters know we have the gift of having all four seasons so we wanted to provide an opportunity to enjoy winter at one of Detroit’s premier parks,” said Brad Dick, Group Executive, Services & Infrastructure, City of Detroit. “This event is a family-friendly way to give back to our city and we couldn’t be happier to provide all of it for free. We also want to thank our partner Bedrock for coming on board to support the Detroit Youth Choir performance.”

Detroit-based DJ Righteous, DJ Ray Oshea, 313 The Live Experience Band, and Charivari DJ Collective will also be performing throughout the weekend.

Palmer Park has always been an underappreciated outdoor sanctuary within Detroit city limits, located off Woodward Avenue between McNichols and Seven Mile Road. The WinterFest activities will take place on the east side of the park between the shelter and tennis courts.

More information can be found at www.detroitmi.gov/recreation.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Henry Ford museum cancels Civil War re-enactment Read More

  2. Dance Theatre of Harlem take on Stevie Wonder in postponed Detroit debut of 'Higher Ground' Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (Jan. 19-25) Read More

  4. Aluna, King Tut, George Clinton, and more things to do in Detroit this week Read More

  5. George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will funk up Motor City Casino Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 19, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation