Monday, January 17, 2022

Wright Museum revives King Tut exhibit on MLK day

Posted By on Mon, Jan 17, 2022 at 1:04 PM

click to enlarge Funeral mask of the Pharoah Tutankhamun. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Funeral mask of the Pharoah Tutankhamun.

Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History will exhibit an extensive collection of King Tutankhamun's personal possessions starting Jan. 17, just in time for Martin Luther King Day. The exhibit opened Monday.

King Tutankhamun: Wonderful Things from the Pharaoh's Tomb will be on display until Aug. 22. The exhibit is divided into five sections — an introduction to Ancient Egypt, The Archeological Discovery, The Private Pharaoh, The Public Pharoah, and The Royal Burial.



On display will be a vast collection of gold glinted replicas including King Tut’s golden shrine, mummy case, chariot, and of course the bejeweled royal mummy itself. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tut’s tomb.

The Charles H Wright; 315 E. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-494; thewright.org. Admission is $15 for adults.

