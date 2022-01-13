'Environmentally Speaking' show highlights climate change at West Bloomfield's Janice Charach Gallery

click to enlarge Susan Hoffman Fishman

An installation from Environmentally Speaking.

Speaking of increasingly severe weather events caused by climate change, Michigan-based artists and curators Laura Earle, Leslie Sobel, and Olivia Guterson present works from 15 artists on the subject.

“What is the legacy we want to leave for future generations?” Earle says in a statement. “We can already see the cumulative impact of simple daily choices — so many changes have occurred just in our lifetime. We have a narrowing window in which we can make lasting change. I want to amplify insightful and hopeful voices in this conversation, and encourage every member of our community to take part.”A centerpiece of the project will see a large-scale sculptural piece hanging from the Janice Charach Gallery’s second-floor skylight down to the first floor. The curators also invite members of the community to contribute by writing letters to Earth which will be placed in a mailbox and used to create an installation and video. A refurbished vending machine will also sell small pieces of art created by artists across the country, and a dance performance, “Elements of Life: Moving Together with Nature,” will be held from 6-9 p.m.

From 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 at the Janice Charach Gallery; 6600 W. Maple Rd., West Bloomfield; gallery.jccdet.org. Exhibition runs through March 3. Admission is free (tickets are $18 for the performance).

