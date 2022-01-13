Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 13, 2022

'Environmentally Speaking' show highlights climate change at West Bloomfield's Janice Charach Gallery

Staff pick

Posted By on Thu, Jan 13, 2022 at 9:55 AM

click to enlarge An installation from Environmentally Speaking. - SUSAN HOFFMAN FISHMAN
  • Susan Hoffman Fishman
  • An installation from Environmentally Speaking.

Speaking of increasingly severe weather events caused by climate change, Michigan-based artists and curators Laura Earle, Leslie Sobel, and Olivia Guterson present works from 15 artists on the subject.



“What is the legacy we want to leave for future generations?” Earle says in a statement. “We can already see the cumulative impact of simple daily choices — so many changes have occurred just in our lifetime. We have a narrowing window in which we can make lasting change. I want to amplify insightful and hopeful voices in this conversation, and encourage every member of our community to take part.”

A centerpiece of the project will see a large-scale sculptural piece hanging from the Janice Charach Gallery’s second-floor skylight down to the first floor. The curators also invite members of the community to contribute by writing letters to Earth which will be placed in a mailbox and used to create an installation and video. A refurbished vending machine will also sell small pieces of art created by artists across the country, and a dance performance, “Elements of Life: Moving Together with Nature,” will be held from 6-9 p.m.

From 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 at the Janice Charach Gallery; 6600 W. Maple Rd., West Bloomfield; gallery.jccdet.org. Exhibition runs through March 3. Admission is free (tickets are $18 for the performance).

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of Climate Change, Detroit

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former G.O.O.D. Music exec teams with Dan Gilbert to form record label in Detroit Read More

  2. A colorful art exhibit, movie night with Sheefy McFly, Fire and Ice fest, and more things to do in metro Detroit Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (Jan. 12-18) Read More

  4. 'Aired Out Quilts' turns stories of lifelong Detroiters into art Read More

  5. Artist James Benjamin Franklin exhibits massive, vibrant works at Detroit's Reyes | Finn gallery Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation