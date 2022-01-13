Email
Thursday, January 13, 2022

Calling all Golden Girls: Select Emagine Theatres will screen Betty White tribute film on Monday

Posted By on Thu, Jan 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM

click to enlarge Betty White. - ANGELA GEORGE, FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Angela George, Flickr Creative Commons
  • Betty White.

Select Emagine Theatres throughout Michigan will screen a tribute to America’s favorite Golden Girl, Betty White, on Monday, Jan. 17.

Betty White: A Celebration is a chance to laugh and cry at classic moments in White’s career on The Golden Girls, Saturday Night Live, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, among others.

White died on Dec. 31 at 99 years old.

Using her final interview as a centerpiece, the film gives viewers backstage access to White’s iconic career with commentary from other celebrities that were close to her, like Ryan Reynold, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bettinelli, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

The tribute will be shown at the following Emagine locations:

Emagine Canton
Emagine Birch Run
Emagine Hartland
Emagine Macomb
Emagine Novi
Emagine Palladium
Emagine Rochester Hills
Emagine Royal Oak
Quality 10 Powered by Emagine
Emagine Saline

Showtimes, tickets, and more information can be found at Emagine-Entertainment.com.

