Big Sean to host private screening of new 'Spider-Man' for Detroit-area children

Big Sean.

Is there anyone friendlier than your neighborhood Spider-Man?Maybe rapper Big Sean.The "What a Life" rapper is no stranger to supporting kids throughout the city of Detroit, largely due to his charity, the Sean Anderson Foundation, and regular partnerships with the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Michigan (BGCSM).In the latest collaboration, Big Sean and BGCSM will host 150 kids from local clubs for a private screening ofat Emagine Royal Oak on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The rapper said he's excited for the film and hopes the kids enjoy it as much he plans to.“I want to wish a happy holiday to everyone and hope the BGCSM youth enjoyas much as I plan to,” Big Sean said in a press release. “I haven't been this hyped about a movie since[...] super ready to experience the Multiverse.”hits theaters for everyone Friday, Dec. 17.