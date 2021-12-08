Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Paramita Sound now requires proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

Posted By on Wed, Dec 8, 2021 at 2:07 PM

click to enlarge Interior of Paramita Sound. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Interior of Paramita Sound.

When Paramita Sound first opened in 2014 in Detroit's West Village, it created its own community connected by music.

Seven years later, the record shop is no longer operating in West Village, and has since moved to 1517 Broadway, but it still aims to provide a safe sense of community.



After being closed for 18 months due to the pandemic, Paramita Sound announced on Black Friday that it would be reopening.

Well, the owners of Paramita Sound took to Instagram to give everyone an update on a new policy. As of Wednesday, Dec. 8, The Beat Profile originators will be requiring all patrons to be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative test before entering the shop.

The post explains that Paramita Sound's closing was extended for so long due to the fact the store operates in a 650 square foot space with no windows or recirculating air.

Because of such a small space, Paramita Sound has decided to add the new requirement to allow them to keep their staff and customers safe.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Atlantic Records announces deal with Detroit’s Assemble Sound Read More

  2. Drag queens, 'Christmas Vacation,' Khruangbin, Evanescence, and more things to do in metro Detroit Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (Dec. 8-14) Read More

  4. A porn star-turned-weed dealer aims for blast-off in ‘Red Rocket’ Read More

  5. Detroit woman celebrates culture and community with custom Kwanzaa kits Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation