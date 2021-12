Paramita Sound now requires proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

click to enlarge Google Maps

Interior of Paramita Sound.

When Paramita Sound first opened in 2014 in Detroit's West Village, it created its own community connected by music.Seven years later, the record shop is no longer operating in West Village, and has since moved to 1517 Broadway, but it still aims to provide a safe sense of community.After being closed for 18 months due to the pandemic, Paramita Sound announced on Black Friday that it would be reopening.Well, the owners of Paramita Sound took to Instagram to give everyone an update on a new policy. As of Wednesday, Dec. 8, The Beat Profile originators will be requiring all patrons to be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative test before entering the shop.The post explains that Paramita Sound's closing was extended for so long due to the fact the store operates in a 650 square foot space with no windows or recirculating air.Because of such a small space, Paramita Sound has decided to add the new requirement to allow them to keep their staff and customers safe.