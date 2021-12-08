Email
Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Chevy Chase to appear at 'Christmas Vacation' live event in Detroit

Posted By on Wed, Dec 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge Chevy Chase. - KATHY HUTCHINS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com
  • Chevy Chase.

Is it nipply, er, nippy, out here, or is our shitter full? Nipples? Shitters? It could mean only one thing: the hap-hap-happiest Christmas movie of all is headed to Detroit, featuring an appearance by the man without whom the Griswold family could not exist.

Actor (and notorious industry asshole) Chevy Chase, who plays Clark Griswold, will appear for a screening of his 1989 classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, where he’ll also participate in a Q&A sesh following the screening. Hey, listen, it’s fine that Chase is kind of a dick, because he’s not the only Christmas Vacation cast member who has not aged well. Look no further than Cousin Eddie, the trailer-dwelling, black sheep of the Griswold clan, who provides some of the greatest moments in all of the National Lampoon vacation movies, but shines especially bright, er, dim, in the franchise’s Christmas entry and is played by conspiracy theorist and loyal Trumper Randy Quaid.

Anyway, the film follows Clark, the possibly cursed patriarch who strives to give the gift of the idyllic Christmas for his family — from the comically oversized and sap-filled Christmas tree he insists on installing, to the ambitious light display that causes a city-wide outage, to the swimming pool he put a down payment on in anticipation of a substantial work bonus that tragically ends up being nothing but a subscription to a Jelly of the Month club. In true Griswold fashion, however, Clark and company manage to turn jelly into golden memories, but not without an explosive, relatable, work-related rant and, well, explosion.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Masonic; 500 Temple Ave., Detroit; themasonic.com. Tickets are $49.50+. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to entry. Masks are required.

