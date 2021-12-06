Detroit's Dally in the Alley teases 2022 return

click to enlarge Javin Hampton-Latimore

Dallyers.

Dally in the Alley, the Cass Corridor's long-running block party, is plotting a comeback.

"9/10/22," organizers posted in a Facebook message on Sunday. That was all that really needed to be said.

The beer-soaked festival was canceled for the first time in its 40-plus year history in 2020 due to the pandemic. Organizers canceled the festival again in 2021, saying in a Facebook post, "We feel strongly that you deserve the best Dally that we can do, and we simply don't have enough time to do so."

The annual celebration includes local music, art, food, and is 100% volunteer-run, with no corporate sponsors. The fest is funded by beer sales and merch — including posters, which are usually designed by local notable artists and feature the festival's mascot, an alley cat.

The festival has said that some 120,000 people attended in 2019.

