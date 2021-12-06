Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 6, 2021

Detroit's Dally in the Alley teases 2022 return

Posted By on Mon, Dec 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge Dallyers. - JAVIN HAMPTON-LATIMORE
  • Javin Hampton-Latimore
  • Dallyers.

Dally in the Alley, the Cass Corridor's long-running block party, is plotting a comeback.

"9/10/22," organizers posted in a Facebook message on Sunday. That was all that really needed to be said.

The beer-soaked festival was canceled for the first time in its 40-plus year history in 2020 due to the pandemic. Organizers canceled the festival again in 2021, saying in a Facebook post, "We feel strongly that you deserve the best Dally that we can do, and we simply don't have enough time to do so."

The annual celebration includes local music, art, food, and is 100% volunteer-run, with no corporate sponsors. The fest is funded by beer sales and merch — including posters, which are usually designed by local notable artists and feature the festival's mascot, an alley cat.

The festival has said that some 120,000 people attended in 2019.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit's Winter Blast 2022 canceled Read More

  2. Cult luxury lingerie brand The Great Eros opens in metro Detroit, its first location outside of New York City Read More

  3. ‘My beloved community’: How Arabs are creating space in Detroit’s art scene Read More

  4. Humorist David Sedaris will read from his diaries at Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater Read More

  5. Free Will Astrology (Dec. 1-7) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation